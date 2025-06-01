The Office of the Special Prosecutor has issued a warning to a former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The OSP said if Ken Ofori-Atta does not appear at their headquarters on Monday, June 2, 2025, they will declare him a fugitive

The office further stated that it would initiate processes to issue an INTERPOL Red Notice if he fails to appear

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has given a former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, an ultimatum to present himself physically at its headquarters on Monday, June 2, 2025 or face the consequences.

Ken Ofori-Atta was a Finance Minister under the erstwhile Akufo-Addo government. He served in the position from January 2017 to February 2024. He handed over to Dr Mohammed Amin Adam in February 2024.

In a statement issued by the OSP, it stated that if Ofori-Atta failed to appear on Monday, June 2, 2025, he would be put back on its list of wanted people and formally declared a fugitive from justice.

The statement added that it would begin processes to issue an INTERPOL Red Notice to possibly subject the former finance minister to international arrest and extradition.

If an INTERPOL Red notice is issued, it will be circulated to all 196 member states. This means Ken Ofori-Atta will be placed on a global alert seeking his location and arrest.

This could put the former minister under pressure and restrict his international travel, and could lead to his arrest in any of the member states.

The OSP is investigating Ken Ofori-Atta for alleged corruption and abuse of office. He was on the OSP’s wanted list but was removed after authorities claimed he was cooperating with them.

However, that decision is now uncertain until June 2, 2025, when the deadline given to him ends.

