The special prosecutor has removed former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta from its wanted persons list

This follows the former minister's legal team communicating his scheduled return to Ghana

Ofori-Atta has been linked to multiple corruption cases, including the Strategic Mobilisation Limited scandal

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has officially removed former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta from its wanted persons list.

This follows the former minister's legal team communicating his scheduled return to Ghana in May 2025, according to Citi News.

The removal followed a period of uncertainty about Ofori-Atta’s whereabouts, which led the special prosecutor to declare him wanted as part of its investigation into corruption-related offences.

The anti-graft office even went as far as issuing a wanted notice for Ofori-Atta, who is said to be in the US on medical grounds.

His legal representatives assured the special prosecutor that he was fully committed to cooperating with the investigation upon his return.

The special prosecutor warned that if Ofori-Atta failed to return to honour the timelines, he would be re-entered on the wanted list and considered a fugitive from justice once again.

The former minister was declared wanted on the grounds of causing financial loss to the state in some dealings.

The cases Ofori-Atta is being investigated for include the National Cathedral project, and the Strategic Mobilisation Limited scandal, among others.

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin earlier disclosed that Ofori-Atta is expected to return to Ghana in May 2025 following a medical assessment abroad.

Addressing Parliament on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, Afenyo-Markin said the former minister’s legal representatives have been in contact with the special prosecutor and have confirmed his scheduled return.

He added that Ofori-Atta is prepared to appear for an in-person interrogation upon his arrival.

Raid on Ken Ofori-Atta's home

Ofori-Atta's home was raided by people at National Security a day before he was declared wanted.

CCTV footage from Ofori-Atta’s home showed Director of Special Operations at the National Security Secretariat Richard Jakpa with a gun on the premises during the raid.

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga subsequently expressed regrets over the raid.

Ayariga also said the incident had been investigated and was assured by key security agencies it would not happen again.

ORAL identifies $21 billion in suspected looting

YEN.com.gh reported that the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) preparatory committee identified $21.19 billion in possible recoveries from corruption.

The preparatory committee, which was launched on December 18, 2024, presented its report to President John Mahama on February 2, 2025.

Its chairman, now Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, believes investigations into over 30 of the cases could yield up to $20.49 billion.

