A Canadian missionary has allegedly rejected an order to leave the Adaklu mudslide disaster zone

Local officials urged Reverend Jacob Reddekopp, the missionary, to prioritise safety amid recovery efforts

Opinion leaders of Adaklu Helekpe and officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation met with Reddekopp

A Canadian missionary at the foot of the Adaklu mountain has rejected a National Disaster Management Organisation order to leave a mudslide disaster zone in the area.

Reverend Jacob Reddekopp is said to run a school in the area, which has been closed since the May 20 mudslide.

Canadian Missionary Accused of Refusing NADMO Order to Leave Mudslide Disaster Zone at Adaklu

Source: Facebook

There are plans to relocate the pupils to safer schools.

In comments to YEN.com.gh, Reddekopp said: "we have actually temporarily started the school back up in another location."

Desmond Sesi, the Adaklu District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation, told GNA Reddekopp was still in the area

“We cannot guarantee the safety of anybody going there, so the mountain has been declared a security zone and should be condemned."

Sesi said the missionary said he did not know where to move to when he vacated the place.

Opinion leaders of Adaklu Helekpe and officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation met with Reddekopp to advise him on the need to move to a safer place.

“We are doing everything in our power to enforce the directive by the Regional Minister and ensure that Rev Reddekopp moves from the disaster zone."

YEN.com.gh checks showed that Reddekopp was engaged in some recovery efforts.

He posted a photo of his SUV being recovered from the mud on Facebook.

Downpour triggers mudslide

The mudslide from the 600-metre Adaklu Mountain buried at least five houses and nine vehicles at the foot of the mountain at Adaklu-Helekpe.

There were no human casualties, though two people who were initially trapped in the debris needed rescuing. Both sustained severe fractures and deep lacerations and were rushed to the regional hospital, where they are currently undergoing emergency treatment.

About 50 goats and other livestock were also lost in the mudslide.

In the aftermath of the incident, the fire service ordered people living close to the scene to evacuate immediately and keep off the scene for at least one week. It said it needed to bring geological engineers to assess the situation.

Residents of the community were also advised against going to the farm in the interim.

Adaklu Mountain Mudslide Buries 5 Houses, Destroys 9 Cars After Downpour

Source: Facebook

3News reported that the impact zone at the Calvary International School premises was particularly devastating.

The school buildings and compound were instantly submerged in thick mud, and a school bus alongside two other vehicles was mangled by the weight of the rolling stones.

Heavy rains lead to building collapse

On June 25, 2025, YEN.com.gh reported that Cape Coast had been affected by some building collapses after some heavy rainfall.

Notably, the family house of a former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs, collapsed.

The unfortunate building collapse claimed the life of a 74-year-old woman.

Source: YEN.com.gh