Allotey Jacobs's Family House at Cape Coast Collapses, One Person Reported Dead

A building collapsed in Amissakyir, Cape Coast, has tragically claimed the life of a 74-year-old woman, Ernestina Nduom, and injured her grandson

The incident occurred in the early hours of June 25, 2025, with two individuals trapped under the rubble but successfully rescued by NADMO

Authorities are demolishing the unsafe structure, and an investigation into the cause of the collapse is underway

The family house of a former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs, has reportedly collapsed.

The devastating building collapse occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at Amissakyir, a fishing community in Cape Coast.

Allotey Jacobs's family house at Cape Coast collapses, claiming the life of one person.

Source: UGC

According to a report by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the building came crashing down around 02:00 hours while the occupants were asleep.

This unfortunate incident claimed the life of a 74-year-old woman, according to the GNA report.

Other reports on social media indicate that two individuals were trapped under the rubble.

Two people were trapped under the rubble and were swiftly rescued by a joint team of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), police, and fire service personnel.

The victims, Ernestina Nduom, 74, also known as Maame Frema, and her 18-year-old grandson, Frederick, were rushed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

However, Ernestina was pronounced dead upon examination, while Frederick remains hospitalized and receiving treatment for his injuries.

City authorities have since initiated efforts to demolish the entire structure, which has been deemed unsafe.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with many expressing condolences to the family of the deceased.

An investigation into the cause of the collapse is expected to follow.

