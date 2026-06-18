Two Christ the King students were injured in a violent cutlass attack on the school campus

Reports indicated that the attack was carried out by a group of young men from outside the community

The headmaster of the school called for urgent security measures as police investigate the incident

Two Christ the King Senior High School students in Obuasi are receiving treatment after sustaining cutlass wounds in a violent attack.

Reports indicated the attack was carried out by a group of young men suspected to be from Pomposo, Akaporiso, and Tutuka.

Two students of Christ the King Senior High School in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region are receiving treatment after sustaining cutlass wounds in a violent attack.Credit: Adom News

Source: Facebook

Adom Online reported that the incident is said to have occurred on campus shortly after final-year students completed their final WASSCE paper.

According to the headmaster, Owusu Gyimah, the attackers are believed to be linked to a group that includes some students of the school.

He explained that the group had, on several occasions, attempted to intrude on the campus to harass female students but had previously been resisted by the school cadets.

The headmaster described the attack as deeply troubling, noting that students are now living in fear and urgently calling for an enhanced security presence on campus.

Police have since intervened, with investigations underway to identify and arrest those involved.

Source: YEN.com.gh