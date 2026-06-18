Two Obuasi Christ The King SHS Students Injured In Gang Attack
- Two Christ the King students were injured in a violent cutlass attack on the school campus
- Reports indicated that the attack was carried out by a group of young men from outside the community
- The headmaster of the school called for urgent security measures as police investigate the incident
Two Christ the King Senior High School students in Obuasi are receiving treatment after sustaining cutlass wounds in a violent attack.
Reports indicated the attack was carried out by a group of young men suspected to be from Pomposo, Akaporiso, and Tutuka.
Adom Online reported that the incident is said to have occurred on campus shortly after final-year students completed their final WASSCE paper.
According to the headmaster, Owusu Gyimah, the attackers are believed to be linked to a group that includes some students of the school.
He explained that the group had, on several occasions, attempted to intrude on the campus to harass female students but had previously been resisted by the school cadets.
The headmaster described the attack as deeply troubling, noting that students are now living in fear and urgently calling for an enhanced security presence on campus.
Police have since intervened, with investigations underway to identify and arrest those involved.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.