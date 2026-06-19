Sara Araba Tettey, a young Ghanaian lawyer, reportedly died after collapsing at a hostel in Kumasi while watching the Black Stars' World Cup win over Panama

Her family has spoken out to correct inaccurate accounts circulating online about the circumstances surrounding her death

A relative told Joy News that Tettey simply slumped into a chair and collapsed, dismissing speculation about extreme situations or underlying complications

The family of Sara Araba Tettey, a young Ghanaian lawyer who reportedly died after celebrating the Black Stars' World Cup victory over Panama, has stepped forward to address widespread speculation circulating online about how she died.

Sara Araba Tettey: Late Lawyer's Family Speaks Out on Her True Cause of Death

Source: Twitter

Tettey, a law graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) who had been called to the Bar in October, collapsed at the Standard Hostel in Kumasi on the night of Ghana's match. She was rushed to KNUST Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, reportedly of cardiac arrest.

Following news of her passing, a wave of social media posts began circulating with various accounts of the events leading up to her death, focusing on claims she collapsed after an overexuberant celebration of the Black Stars' victory.

Below is a Twitter post with details of the initial reports of Sara Araba Tettey's death.

Sara Araba Tettey's family addresses death cause

A family member, speaking to Joy News, firmly rejected those claims and urged the public to stop spreading unverified stories.

"She was not subjected to any extreme situation as being speculated online. From what we understand, she simply slumped into a chair and collapsed," the relative said.

The family also pushed back against suggestions that any underlying complications played a role in the manner described in some online narratives, expressing deep distress at what they described as inaccurate accounts of her final moments.

"We are saddened by this loss. She had just completed law school and was full of life," the family member added, appealing for privacy and sensitivity as they grieve.

Sara Araba Tettey had only recently achieved one of the most significant milestones of her young career — being called to the Ghana Bar. Friends, colleagues, and classmates have since flooded social media with tributes, remembering her as driven, vibrant, and full of promise.

Her death has stirred an outpouring of emotion across Ghana, arriving on the same night the Black Stars secured a historic World Cup group stage result — a moment that should have been one of collective joy.

As the family continues to mourn privately, they have made clear their primary concern: that Sara Araba Tettey be remembered for who she truly was, not for the misleading versions of events that have spread online.

Below is a Twitter post with details of Sara Araba's family's statements on her death.

Source: YEN.com.gh