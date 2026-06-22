Nana Sarfo Kantanka Jr said he rushed his sister, Adwoa Safo, to the hospital after the incident

He said he was crying and feared she would lose her life during the journey

A video shared online shows Adwoa Safo lying in an ambulance while being taken for treatment

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Nana Sarfo Kantanka Jr, the youngest son of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, has shared his account of the moments he says followed the incident involving his sister, former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo.

In a post shared on social media, Nana Sarfo Kantanka Jr revealed that he personally accompanied Adwoa Safo to the hospital and feared for her life during the journey.

"I single-handedly picked up my sister to the hospital, crying and fearing she would lose her life," he wrote.

His statement was accompanied by a video showing Adwoa Safo lying in an ambulance while receiving medical attention. The footage has since circulated widely online as public interest in the incident continues to grow.

Sarfo Kantanka Jnr shared an emotional account

According to Nana Sarfo Kantanka Jr, the experience was one of the most difficult moments he has faced as he watched his sister being transported for treatment.

Watch the Instagram video of Adwoa Sarfo in an ambulance below:

The video captures Adwoa Safo inside the ambulance as medical personnel attended to her during the journey. While details surrounding her condition at the time remain unclear, the footage appears to show the urgency of the situation.

The latest development comes as conversations about the incident continue on social media, with many Ghanaians closely following updates.

Adwoa Safo's ambulance video draws reaction

The emergence of the video has drawn reactions from members of the public, many of whom have expressed concern about the well-being of the former lawmaker.

The incident occurred during activities linked to the installation of Israel Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena as leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission. Since then, differing accounts have emerged regarding what transpired at the residence.

Nana Sarfo Kantanka Jr's statement focuses on the aftermath of the incident and the efforts made to get his sister medical attention.

As investigations continue, the video has become one of the most widely discussed pieces of footage connected to the matter.

Many Ghanaians are now awaiting further updates and official findings as authorities work to establish a full account of the events that led to Adwoa Safo's hospitalisation.

Check out some comments below:

Ralph.ad commented:

"Wishing her speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹."

Stephenodalailamptey commented:

"So, what is the essence of the video who is transported to the hospital, can't someone have his/her privacy?"

debryan111 commented:

"So if she dies now, what would be the essence of the properties she’s fighting for."

rich_bernard1 commented:

"What shall it profit a man, if he gain the whole world and loses his own soul????."

oforiemerald commented:

"She needs to leave this country ASAP...hmm."

Ghanaian spiritualist Ajugurajah's old propetic warning to the Safo family resurfaces after Adwoa Safo was shot at her brother, Kwadwo Safo Jnr's residence. Image credit: AjagurajahMovement

Source: Instagram

Ajagurajah's warning to Safo family resurfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian spiritualist Ajagurajah's warning to the Safo family resurfaced in the aftermath of the shooting incident.

In the throwback video, the controversial figure was seen advising the family about how to go about things in order to avoid a doom scenario he had foreseen in the spiritual realm.

Source: YEN.com.gh