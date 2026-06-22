Former MP Sarah Adwoa Safo is receiving medical treatment after a chaotic shooting incident at Kwabenya linked to a dispute over leadership succession

Six private security guards have been arrested by the Ghana Police Service after gunfire erupted during the confrontation

Authorities are investigating conflicting accounts from witnesses and parties involved as questions remain over what triggered the violence

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Former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, is receiving medical treatment following a violent shooting incident at Kwabenya on Sunday, June 21, 2026, which has since triggered a major police investigation and heightened tensions within the Kristo Asafo leadership.

The disturbance reportedly occurred near a property linked to succession discussions within the Kristo Asafo Mission, following internal disagreements over who should succeed the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

Leadership Dispute, private security and all the details of the Adwoa Safo shooting incident. Photo credit: Sarah Adwoa Safo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Some factions are said to be backing Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena as a potential successor, amid growing internal friction.

According to multiple accounts, the situation escalated when Adwoa Safo arrived at the premises and allegedly attempted to gain entry.

In a reported sighted on GhanaWeb, witnesses gave conflicting descriptions of what followed, with some claiming she tried to force her vehicle through the gate, while others suggested armed guards discharged warning shots as tensions rose.

The precise sequence of events remains disputed.

Police arrest six private security guards

Six private security guards have since been arrested by the Ghana Police Service in connection with the incident.

Police confirmed that assorted weapons, including pump-action shotguns and a loaded pistol, were retrieved during the operation. The suspects are currently assisting investigators at Police Headquarters.

A lawyer representing the Kristo Asafo Mission, Nana Kofi Kantanka, told Joy News that the former MP allegedly attempted to force entry into the premises, prompting security personnel to fire warning shots in response to a perceived threat.

He further claimed that Adwoa Safo may have discharged a firearm first, an allegation that has not been independently verified.

However, eyewitness accounts remain divided. Two witnesses said a vehicle repeatedly rammed the gate moments before gunfire erupted, while another said he did not observe any firearms in the possession of security personnel and saw no injuries at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting, including who fired first and what triggered the escalation, remain unclear.

The Ghana Police Service says investigations are ongoing, with a final determination to be made once all evidence has been reviewed.

Church elder dies in hotel room

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 71-year-old church elder had been found dead hours before his installation as a church leader.

A police investigation was launched after the family raised concerns about the handling of the deceased's body.

Three individuals had been put in custody as authorities seek to determine the cause of death and potential foul play.

Source: YEN.com.gh