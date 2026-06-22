Ghanaian style icon Osebo the Zaraman has condemned Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena over the ongoing Kantanka family and church succession dispute

The dispute turned violent on June 21, 2026, when former MP Adwoa Safo was shot near her brother's residence in Kwabenya, Accra

Six private security men were arrested following the shooting, with the Ghana Police Service launching a formal investigation

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Ghanaian style icon Osebo the Zaraman has condemned Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena over the ongoing family and church succession disputes following the death of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission and the Kantanka Group of Companies.

Ghanaian style icon Osebo the Zaraman condemns Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena over the bitter Kantanka family succession dispute. Image credit: Osebo, ASK Media Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena (X & Instagram)

Source: Twitter

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka passed away on September 11, 2025. His death triggered a bitter succession dispute within the family over who has the right to lead the Kantanka Group of Companies and the Kristo Asafo Mission.

The dispute turned violent on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

Former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo was shot near the Kwabenya residence of her brother, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, during a ceremony that was reportedly being held to introduce him as the church's new leader.

About 15 rounds of ammunition were discharged, with one bullet grazing her near the neck before she was rushed for medical attention.

The Twitter video of Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena being installed as the new leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission is below.

Osebo the Zaraman condemns Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena

Osebo the Zaraman has since criticised Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena over his role in the ongoing family dispute.

In a TikTok video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the fashion icon said Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena had defied his late father's wish by refusing to apologise to the church before his passing.

He questioned the sense in fighting over properties that could not follow anyone to the grave.

Osebo said:

"Your father asked you to apologise to the church and confess everything that you had done to him but you refused to do that and he passed away. Now that he has passed away you are fighting over his properties. You are the only one out of the seven children who is fighting over the properties. Will you send those properties to the grave?"

The TikTok video of Osebo the Zaraman condemning Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena is below.

Reactions to Osebo the Zaraman's comments

Osebo's intervention drew mixed reactions online, with some questioning his motives for wading into the family's affairs. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

@AgyeiEbene32888 wrote:

"Osebo, if you are not a family member then what is your motive behind this Kantanka family issue?"

@AddaeMicky said:

"Why do I see jealousy in this man's eyes?"

@KSnetne indicated:

"He had all this to say and never said it until now?"

@adinortey_d commented:

"Eeei Osebo, from Angel Obinim and Florence to Kristo Asafo."

@KwameAsabere91 added:

"This guy always supports women."

Osebo the Zaraman Condemns Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena Over Kantanka Family Dispute

Source: Instagram

Florence Obinim responds to Bishop Obinim over Osebo

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Florence Obinim denied that her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim, had ever warned her to stay away from Osebo the Zaraman.

Speaking in an interview with GH Page TV, she indicated that the comments from her husband might have stemmed from hurt linked to his past encounters with Osebo rather than any direct warning to her.

Source: YEN.com.gh