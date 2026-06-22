The Concerned Small-Scale Miners Association has led efforts to destroy about 80 changfan machines

Philip Bawa Ajamujobe led a self-financed operation covering communities from Adiembra to Tobroso

Mining activities caused environmental degradation and flooding in parts of the Tobroso community

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The National Concerned Small-Scale Miners Association of Ghana has taken decisive action against illegal mining operations by destroying approximately 80 changfan machines directly on the River Offin.

The National Concerned Small-Scale Miners Association leads the destruction of 80 changfan machines on River Offin to combat illegal mining and protect the environment. Image credit: GBC Ghana

Source: UGC

The targeted operation took place in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

During the exercise, the task force saw heavy-duty equipment and excavators working along the riverbanks. These illegal operators were discharging hazardous mining waste directly into the open water source.

The self-funded initiative began at Adiembra near the Nyinahin bridge and advanced through Agogoso, Ntobroso, Enyinam, and Akumfere before concluding at Tobroso. The team reported extensive and alarming degradation of the river system across all visited sites.

The illegal operations have severely impacted local infrastructure and community safety. In Tobroso, the deliberate alteration of the natural river path and subsequent environmental damage resulted in localised flooding within the community.

The Facebook post below has a video from the crackdown on illegal miners.

Small-Scale Miners protect business interests

Philip Bawa Ajamujobe, the Director of Operations of the National Concerned Small Scale Miners Association, Ghana, explained that the group launched the self-financed operation to safeguard the image of responsible mining while supporting government regulatory efforts.

“We have observed massive destruction of our river bodies, particularly the River Offin, where we have acted before and today [June 19, 2026]. We have destroyed about 80 changfan platforms mining in the river bodies,” Philip Bawa Ajamujobe said.

He further warned that the task force will continue its deployments to track down offenders.

“We will not spare anybody when found,” Philip Bawa Ajamujobe stated.

What really happened to Kwame Ato after the second attack sparked death rumours? Image credit: Kwame Ato the fighter

Source: TikTok

Former galamsey kingpin Ato addresses death rumours

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that rumours about the death of popular former galamsey kingpin Kwame Ato spread widely on social media after reports emerged that he had been attacked again.

The speculation gained momentum because the controversial figure had been absent from social media for some time, leaving many of his followers wondering about his condition.

As the days passed without any public appearance, some social media users began claiming that he had died from injuries sustained during the attack.

Source: YEN.com.gh