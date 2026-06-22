Philip Bawa Ajamujobe Leads Small-Scale Miners to Destroy 80 Changfan Machines on River Offin
- The Concerned Small-Scale Miners Association has led efforts to destroy about 80 changfan machines
- Philip Bawa Ajamujobe led a self-financed operation covering communities from Adiembra to Tobroso
- Mining activities caused environmental degradation and flooding in parts of the Tobroso community
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The National Concerned Small-Scale Miners Association of Ghana has taken decisive action against illegal mining operations by destroying approximately 80 changfan machines directly on the River Offin.
The targeted operation took place in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.
During the exercise, the task force saw heavy-duty equipment and excavators working along the riverbanks. These illegal operators were discharging hazardous mining waste directly into the open water source.
The self-funded initiative began at Adiembra near the Nyinahin bridge and advanced through Agogoso, Ntobroso, Enyinam, and Akumfere before concluding at Tobroso. The team reported extensive and alarming degradation of the river system across all visited sites.
The illegal operations have severely impacted local infrastructure and community safety. In Tobroso, the deliberate alteration of the natural river path and subsequent environmental damage resulted in localised flooding within the community.
The Facebook post below has a video from the crackdown on illegal miners.
Small-Scale Miners protect business interests
Philip Bawa Ajamujobe, the Director of Operations of the National Concerned Small Scale Miners Association, Ghana, explained that the group launched the self-financed operation to safeguard the image of responsible mining while supporting government regulatory efforts.
“We have observed massive destruction of our river bodies, particularly the River Offin, where we have acted before and today [June 19, 2026]. We have destroyed about 80 changfan platforms mining in the river bodies,” Philip Bawa Ajamujobe said.
He further warned that the task force will continue its deployments to track down offenders.
“We will not spare anybody when found,” Philip Bawa Ajamujobe stated.
Former galamsey kingpin Ato addresses death rumours
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that rumours about the death of popular former galamsey kingpin Kwame Ato spread widely on social media after reports emerged that he had been attacked again.
The speculation gained momentum because the controversial figure had been absent from social media for some time, leaving many of his followers wondering about his condition.
As the days passed without any public appearance, some social media users began claiming that he had died from injuries sustained during the attack.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh