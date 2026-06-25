A new survey shows 62% of Education and Academia workers in Ghana named the economy as their top concern, the highest of any sector

Cost of living was flagged by 43% of housewives and 39% of media professionals, cutting across every occupational divide

Corruption ranked at 23% among Legal and Judiciary respondents, while Ghana Cedi stability concerned 15% of Finance and Accounting workers

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The economy has emerged as the single most dominant anxiety across Ghana's working population, with the cost of living and job security registering as pressing concerns in nearly every professional sector.

This is according to survey findings by Global InfoAnalytics released on June 25.

The Leading Issues For Ghanaians By Profession, Security Sector Least Worried About Corruption

Source: Facebook

The data, which spans occupations ranging from healthcare and education to security forces and domestic work, reveals a country where economic hardship is felt regardless of profession or social standing.

Education and Academia professionals recorded the highest level of economic concern of any group surveyed, with 62% naming it their top priority.

Security Forces, meanwhile, placed jobs first at 64%, a notable signal from those charged with maintaining order in a country where livelihoods feel increasingly unstable.

Head of Polls at Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah, told YEN.com this was not especially surprising, though people in the security service are known to have strong job security.

"If you in the security and your kids don’t have job, jobs will be a key issue for you."

Cost of living emerged as a cross-cutting concern. Housewives, who manage household budgets on a daily basis, cited it at 43%, among the highest figures recorded across all groups. Media and Communications professionals placed it at 39%, while Domestic workers, among the lowest earners captured in the survey, recorded 34%.

Corruption, though it did not top the list in any single sector, remained a persistent concern. Among Legal and Judiciary professionals, 23% flagged it as a priority, a sobering figure given that this group sits at the centre of the country's anti-corruption frameworks.

Ghana Cedi stability registered among Finance and Accounting professionals at 15%, a constituency that monitors the currency's performance as a core part of their daily work.

Education as a policy issue revealed what the data suggests is a gap in prioritisation among those who shape public discourse. Only 20% of Media and Communications respondents listed it as a concern, compared with 29% of Healthcare workers, who interact directly with the consequences of inadequate public services.

The findings paint a picture of a population united less by sector-specific grievances than by shared economic pressure, with the cost of living and the broader state of the economy functioning as the common thread across Ghana's professional landscape.

The full findings can be viewed here.

Source: YEN.com.gh