The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued an 18-hour forecast on Monday, June 29, 2026, warning of rain-bearing clouds spreading across southern Ghana

The agency warned that thunderstorms and rain would affect the southwestern parts of the country from afternoon into the evening, with northern Ghana also at risk later in the day

The latest forecast drew reactions from Ghanaians online after a heavy downpour left several areas in Accra flooded throughout the morning on the same day

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has shared a new weather update after a heavy downpour in the morning on Monday, June 29, 2026, caused major flooding in several areas in Accra.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency lists areas to face rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening on Monday, June 29, 2026. Photo source: Grant Faint, Sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a post on their official X (formerly Twitter) page, the agency issued an 18-hour weather forecast, warning of persistent rain-bearing clouds and thunderstorms across parts of the country.

The forecast, signed by duty forecaster Esther A. Egbuka, indicated that rain-bearing clouds already affecting the southeastern parts of Ghana were expected to persist throughout the day, thereby bringing rain with occasional thunder of varying intensities in several areas.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency further warned that the clouds would spread towards the western part of the country, resulting in thunderstorms and rain in the southwestern parts of the country from the afternoon into the evening, including some areas in Accra.

The Northern part of Ghana has also been forecasted to experience intervals of sunshine during the day.

However, thunderstorms and rain are expected to hit some parts of the northern sector from late afternoon into the evening on Monday, June 29, 2026.

The Meteorological Agency additionally rated sea conditions as rough as the rains intensify.

The X post detailing the latest weather updates is below:

Heavy Accra flooding stirs social media reactions

The latest forecast from the Ghana Meteorological Agency comes after hours of a heavy downpour on June 29, 2026, causing severe flooding in several areas in Accra.

Ghanaians living in low-lying areas of Accra have long raised concerns about flooding during the rainy season, with communities such as Adabraka, Lapaz, parts of Tema and other areas frequently affected by floodwaters after heavy rainfall.

The crisis in the capital city has prompted many Ghanaians to respond to the forecast online.

Heavy Accra floods leave several in disbelief as water enters a large commercial bus, popularly known as Ayalolo. Image credit: VanessaEboateng/X

Source: UGC

Reactions to the new weather updates were mixed, with some users commending the agency for its consistency while others expressed frustration at what they described as a recurring seasonal problem.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from Ghanaian social media users below:

Pinto_Clarks wrote:

"Ei again?"

Benwreks said:

"Thank you @GhanaMet for the good job and consistent updates. More power to your elbow."

Manfriday123 wrote:

"Now your job has come ooo. This forecast should have been at the beginning of the year."

Commuters panic as rain floods Ayalolo bus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported details about a terrifying incident involving an Ayalolo bus that was breached by flash floods during a torrential downpour in Accra.

This alarming event not only left commuters in chaos but also sparked a wave of concern as residents were forced to seek refuge on rooftops to escape the rising waters.

Source: YEN.com.gh