A powerful rainstorm originating near the Togo-Ghana northern border is tracking westward into Ghana on Tuesday morning

Upper East, North East, Northern, and Oti regions face the highest risk of thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy rain from mid-morning into the afternoon

Residents in affected areas should secure loose outdoor items and avoid walking or driving through flooded roads

A strong rainstorm sweeping in from the northern borders shared between Togo and Ghana is moving westward into Ghanaian territory later on July 3, threatening heavy rain and thunderstorms across eight regions throughout the day.

The system is expected to affect a broad stretch of the country, from the far north down through central and eastern belt regions, with conditions varying depending on location.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency says yet another storm is approaching from Togo. Credit: Max Cady

Source: Getty Images

The Upper East, North East, Northern, and Oti regions are forecast to bear the brunt of the storm, according to a Ghana Meteorological Agency update on X.

Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected to arrive from mid-morning and persist well into the afternoon, accompanied by strong to moderate winds.

Residents in these regions are urged to take precautions before the weather deteriorates significantly.

The Bono East, Savannah, Volta, and Upper West regions will also experience rain and thunderstorms, though conditions are expected to develop later in the morning and carry a comparatively lower risk than the northern corridor.

Despite the reduced risk rating, residents in these areas are not exempt from the broader dangers the system brings.

Source: YEN.com.gh