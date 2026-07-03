Ghana Weather Alert: Meteorological Agency Warns of Strong Rainstorm Coming From Togo
- A powerful rainstorm originating near the Togo-Ghana northern border is tracking westward into Ghana on Tuesday morning
- Upper East, North East, Northern, and Oti regions face the highest risk of thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy rain from mid-morning into the afternoon
- Residents in affected areas should secure loose outdoor items and avoid walking or driving through flooded roads
A strong rainstorm sweeping in from the northern borders shared between Togo and Ghana is moving westward into Ghanaian territory later on July 3, threatening heavy rain and thunderstorms across eight regions throughout the day.
The system is expected to affect a broad stretch of the country, from the far north down through central and eastern belt regions, with conditions varying depending on location.
The Upper East, North East, Northern, and Oti regions are forecast to bear the brunt of the storm, according to a Ghana Meteorological Agency update on X.
Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected to arrive from mid-morning and persist well into the afternoon, accompanied by strong to moderate winds.
Residents in these regions are urged to take precautions before the weather deteriorates significantly.
The Bono East, Savannah, Volta, and Upper West regions will also experience rain and thunderstorms, though conditions are expected to develop later in the morning and carry a comparatively lower risk than the northern corridor.
Despite the reduced risk rating, residents in these areas are not exempt from the broader dangers the system brings.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.