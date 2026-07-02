The Ghana Meteorological Agency has released its morning weather forecast for Thursday, July 3, 2026

Coastal areas face light to moderate rain expected to continue at intervals through the afternoon and evening

Thunderstorms are forecast for forest, mountain, and northern parts of the country from the afternoon into the evening

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its weather forecast for Thursday, July 3, 2026, warning of rain and thunderstorms across several parts of the country throughout the day.

According to GMet, conditions will vary significantly by region, with coastal communities already experiencing wet weather early in the morning while inland areas can expect deteriorating conditions later in the day.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency lists areas to face thunderstorms today, July 2, 2026. Photo credit: Getyy Images.

Source: Getty Images

Along the coastline, light to moderate rain is currently falling over parts of the country and is forecast to persist at intervals well into the afternoon and evening hours.

Residents and commuters in coastal communities are advised to anticipate disruptions and plan accordingly.

GMet's forecast for forest, mountain and Northern regions

In forest and mountainous areas, mist and fog patches are expected early in the morning, with the potential to reduce visibility for motorists and pedestrians.

Conditions are forecast to worsen through the day, with thunderstorms or heavy rain arriving in the afternoon and continuing into the evening.

A few areas in the Oti Region are also expected to receive rain in the morning. Across Middle Ghana, the Transition Zone and the Northern belt of the country, residents should prepare for thunderstorms or rain arriving later in the afternoon and persisting into the evening.

Beyond specific areas of rain and thunderstorm activity, GMet noted that mostly cloudy conditions will cover much of Ghana for the day.

The agency urged the public to stay weather-informed and factor the forecast into travel and outdoor plans.

Read the weather update from GMet on X below:

Accra floods kills woman and children

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman and two children died in floodwaters at Dome following heavy rainfall that caused widespread flooding across parts of Accra on June 29, 2026.

Several communities, including Kaneshie, Alajo, and Weija, were severely affected as homes were submerged and transport networks disrupted.

Authorities are urging residents in high-risk areas to exercise caution, avoid flooded roads, and follow emergency instructions.

Source: YEN.com.gh