Coastal and southern Ghana will experience intermittent light to moderate rain and drizzle through the evening of July 1

The northern regions face isolated thunderstorms in some areas, while the middle belt will see mostly cloudy skies with occasional light rain

Mist and fog patches are expected early on July 2, with low visibility likely in forest and hilly areas

Rainy and overcast conditions are set to grip much of Ghana on the evening of July 1, extending through the night and into July 2, with forecasts of rain in several parts of the country.

Residents in coastal and southern Ghana should prepare for periods of light to moderate rainfall and drizzle throughout the evening and overnight hours.

Ghana has been reeling from flooding and downpours in the month of July. Credit: Accra Metropolitan Agency

Source: Facebook

Conditions are not expected to ease significantly before daybreak, with the coast and middle belt areas likely to remain mostly cloudy into the early hours of Wednesday morning, accompanied by further spells of light rain and drizzle.

In the middle belt, cloud cover will dominate the skies, with occasional light rainfall interspersed throughout the night.

Conditions in the northern regions carry a stormier outlook. Isolated thunderstorms are anticipated in parts of the north, though many communities there will see predominantly cloudy skies without significant precipitation.

Across the country, the update on X noted that the situation is expected to persist into Wednesday morning.

Fog and mist patches will develop along the coast and in middle-belt areas, posing a particular concern in forested and hilly terrain where visibility could drop considerably.

Motorists and travellers passing through such zones are advised to exercise additional caution on the roads during the early hours.

Source: YEN.com.gh