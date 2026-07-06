The president declared July 10 and 11 as National General Cleaning Days across the seven flood-affected regions of Ghana

The June 29 floods killed about 13 people and destroyed more than 7,000 households, prompting the Post-Flood Mitigation Committee to organise the cleanup

All government appointees, including ministers and MMDCEs, have been directed to lead cleanup activities personally in their communities

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President John Mahama has designated Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11, as National General Cleaning Days in the seven regions worst affected by the June 29 floods, which killed approximately 13 people and destroyed over 7,000 households.

The two-day exercise, coordinated by the Post-Flood Mitigation Committee, aims to reduce vulnerability to future flood disasters.

List Of Duties For Ghanaians As Mahama Declares July 10 and 11 General Cleaning Days After Flooding

Source: Facebook

Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu announced the exercise in a statement on Monday, July 6, describing it as a critical national intervention and urging all citizens to take part.

President Mahama has directed all government appointees — including Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, Chief Executive Officers of state institutions, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, and heads of public institutions — to step out of their offices and personally lead cleanup activities in their respective communities.

Starr News reported that on Friday, July 10, security service personnel, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly staff, and waste management companies will begin operations.

Members of the public are expected to join on Saturday, July 11.

Key activities for the clean up will include:

Desilting choked drains ahead of the rainy season

Clearing sand from roads and highways

Clearing weeds from roads and highways

Clrearing debris from roads and highways

Restoring cleanliness to public spaces

All Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies have been instructed to work alongside waste management companies to supply necessary logistics, including waste trucks, gloves and shovels.

They have also been directed to ensure the immediate evacuation of all collected refuse and silt to prevent waste from being washed back into drainage channels after the exercise.

Source: YEN.com.gh