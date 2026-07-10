Kumasi Mayor Richard Ofori Agyeman Boadi arrested some police personnel allegedly owning brothels

This happened when the mayor led a demolition of unauthorised structures in parts of his jurisdiction

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video echoed calls for accountability and transparency in investigations

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Richard Ofori Agyeman Boadi, the Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), has alleged that they have arrested some police and military personnel who reportedly own brothels within his jurisdiction.

According to the Kumasi Mayor, they found out about the ownership of the brothels when they demolished several unauthorised structures occupied by prostitutes.

Richard Ofori Agyeman Boadi, the Kumasi mayor, arrests some police officers who own brothels in his jurisdiction. Photo credit: @kingzuba/Facebook & Getty Images

Source: UGC

Speaking on Accra FM, Richard Ofori Agyeman Boadi said that , after finding the owners of the brothels, they arrested and handed them over to the police.

"It would interest you to know that some of the brothels we demolished were owned by police officers in uniform."

"So, we have handed the officers involved to the Regional Police Command for further investigation. I personally took them to the Regional Commander," he added.

The Kumasi Mayor described the situation as a sad one considering that those expected to enforce laws are involved in illegal activities.

However, he promised to continue to work tirelessly to ensure Kumasi remains a great city.

"This is sad, but I believe there is nothing that can be hidden forever. I have the support of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the people of Kumasi. So, I will continue to work."

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to police involvement in brothels

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@yaanaradunia said:

"If these allegations are true, then everyone involved must be held accountable regardless of their rank or profession. The law should apply equally to all, and the investigations must be transparent to maintain public confidence."

@AmazingDam67798 wrote:

"Things dey sub for this country oo."

@OIaVirtanen said:

"The allegations are serious. If proven true, everyone involved—regardless of rank or position—should face the same legal consequences. That's how trust in public institutions is built."

@Great8_Grace wrote:

"Big allegation. Now the public will expect more than words, they'll expect evidence, transparency, and equal accountability. The law shouldn't only target occupants. If anyone, regardless of rank or uniform, profited from illegal structures, they should also be held accountable. The real scandal isn't the demolished structures but who was allegedly benefiting from them. Let the investigations be transparent."

@AutoGigx said:

"This is really serious if the reports are true."

Kumasi market women demand an apology from the new KMA boss, Richard Ofori-Agyemang Boadi. Photo credit: Dr Frank Amoakohene/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Kumasi market women demand apology from KMA boss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that traders in Kumasi expressed displeasure after Richard Ofori Agyeman Boadi threatened to lash those selling on pavements and roadsides.

Boadi gave the traders a two-week ultimatum to vacate the central business district as part of a decongestion exercise set to begin on April 16, 2025.

The KMA boss's comments have sparked backlash, with traders calling for an apology, stating that the threat was disrespectful.

Source: YEN.com.gh