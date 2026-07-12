Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, called for universities to adapt curricula to meet global job market demands

The revered traditional ruler emphasised producing entrepreneurs and innovators over mere degree holders

He indicated that education is deemed key to sustainable development and economic transformation in Africa

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has urged universities to restrategise their academic programmes to meet the changing demands of the global job market.

He indicated that tertiary institutions must produce entrepreneurs, innovators and job creators instead of mere degree holders who are all in search of jobs.

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin urges universities to produce entrepreneurs and not only degree holders. Photo credit: Susubiribi Kingdom

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The revered traditional ruler was speaking as the Special Guest of Honour at the investiture of Professor Eric Kwasi Ofori as Vice-Chancellor of Garden City University and the university’s 18th Congregation.

He indicated that the rapid technological advancement, artificial intelligence, climate change, public health challenges and changing labour markets require universities to rethink how they prepare students for the future.

"The significance of today’s ceremony extends beyond one individual. We are living in a rapidly changing world shaped by technological advancement, artificial intelligence, climate change, public health challenges, economic uncertainty and evolving labour markets. Universities must therefore become centres of innovation, entrepreneurship, research and problem-solving."

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin noted that even though several young Ghanaians are determined to become entrepreneurs, the barriers in translating their ideas into successful entreprises in a challenge that must be addressed.

"I have often asked myself how our universities can better promote entrepreneurship. Today, many young people in our country have the talent, determination and entrepreneurial spirit to start their own businesses.

“However, doing so is often very difficult. We must create an enabling environment that makes it possible for young people to establish and grow their own enterprises."

"The future of jobs in Africa will depend on our ability to produce graduates who are not merely degree holders, but critical thinkers, innovators, ethical leaders and job creators," he added.

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin said education is the most sustainable investment any nation can make. He described it as the surest pathway to national development and prosperity.

"As a traditional leader, I have long recognised that education remains the most sustainable investment any society can make. Throughout my reign, I have consistently championed educational advancement because I firmly believe that the development of our people is the foundation upon which a prosperous society is built."

He entreated universities to continue to invest in innovation, entrepreneurship and research so they can graduates can be equipped with the knowledge and practical skills needed to drive economic transformation and create employment across the continent.

Source: YEN.com.gh