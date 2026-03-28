The Okyehene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has instructed everyone within his jurisdiction to desist from burying a dead person at home

The revered chief indicated that burials are meant to be done in the cemetery and not at home or on private lands, as some residents have been doing

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the directive

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The Okyehene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has outlawed private burials conducted at homes and on personal land within the Akyem Abuakwa traditional area.

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin stressed that such practices are against the customs and traditions of his jurisdiction.

The Okyehene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, outlaws private burials conducted at homes and on personal lands. Photo credit: Susubiribi Kingdom

Source: Facebook

The revered chief emphasised that to be buried. He explained further that burying the dead close to the living poses several health risks, which could be avoided if people adhere to the rules.

"We have a cemetery, and that is where dead people are buried. From today, nobody should bury their dead in a home. We also don't bury dead people close to places humans live, especially because in this day where, many are digging boreholes in their homes."

Aside from issuing the directive, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin said he will inform the local assemblies within his jurisdiction of the ban so they ensure residents comply.

"It is against Okyeman rules to bury the dead in homes. You can't bury a dead person at home. That is why there are cemeteries. We will write to all the Assemblies in Okyeman so that this rule is adhered to," he added.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Okyehene bans private burials

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@activemediahub said:

"What’s the Essence of buying a piece of land if you can’t use it for your purpose?"

@storyedd responded:

"No one sells their land to you in perpetuity. In our laws, every land you buy is, 99% of the time, leased."

@mr_kwabla wrote:

"Way to go."

@Ivanmedia09 said:

"He is right. Spiritually, it does not stand well."

@K_thompson00 wrote:

"People will wear a nose mask and adhere to the WHO, but culture and customs are neglected. Slowly getting lost as a people."

Source: YEN.com.gh