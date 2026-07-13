Hyundai Accent prices in Ghana range from about GH¢35,000 for older models to over GH¢235,000 for newer editions

Model year, mileage, vehicle condition and whether the car is locally or foreign used largely determine the final price

Buyers are advised to inspect the engine, gearbox, suspension, air-conditioning system and documents before making payment

The Hyundai Accent remains one of the most popular compact cars on Ghana’s automobile market in 2026.

YEN.com.gh analysed Hyundai Accent prices in Ghana across different models in the 2026 car market. Image credit: Hyundai Motor Company, Motor1.com, AutoFamily 507

Source: UGC

Its relatively low fuel consumption, manageable maintenance costs and suitability for daily urban driving continue to attract first-time buyers, families and commercial drivers.

Current asking prices generally range from about GH¢35,000 for older models to more than GH¢235,000 for recent editions.

However, the final price depends heavily on the model year, mileage, condition, registration history and whether the vehicle is locally or foreign used.

Older Hyundai Accent models

Hyundai Accent models produced between 2003 and 2010 are among the most affordable options available.

Listings for 2003 to 2006 models commonly sit around GH¢35,000 to GH¢50,000, while a clean 2010 model may cost approximately GH¢60,000 to GH¢75,000.

For the 2011 and 2012 models, buyers should budget between GH¢70,000 and GH¢125,000.

Local-used 2012 Accents are often advertised from GH¢72,000 to GH¢85,000, while freshly imported or exceptionally clean versions may reach GH¢115,000 or more.

Watch the YouTube videos of the Hyundai Accent models below:

The 2013 and 2014 Hyundai Accent models currently sell for around GH¢60,000 to GH¢150,000. Foreign-used vehicles tend to command higher prices, with several 2014 editions listed between GH¢125,000 and GH¢135,000.

Prices of newer Accent models

A locally used 2015 Hyundai Accent may cost between GH¢75,000 and GH¢90,000, while foreign-used versions generally range from GH¢118,000 to GH¢168,000, depending on mileage and trim.

The 2016 model is commonly priced between GH¢79,000 and GH¢135,000. Meanwhile, most 2017 editions are advertised from GH¢90,000 to GH¢145,000, with hatchback and well-equipped SE versions usually costing more.

Buyers interested in a 2018 Hyundai Accent should expect prices between approximately GH¢79,000 and GH¢155,000.

More recent models are less common on the market, but a 2021 Hyundai Accent currently attracts asking prices ranging from about GH¢168,000 to GH¢235,000.

These figures are advertised prices rather than fixed market rates. Buyers should inspect the engine, gearbox, suspension, air-conditioning system and vehicle documents before making payment.

Comparing multiple sellers and negotiating may also help secure a better deal.

YEN.com.gh analyses the current market prices of Toyota Yaris models in Ghana across different year editions, as of May 2026. Image credit: All Cars Dealership, Freepik

Source: TikTok

Prices of the Toyota Yaris across models

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that older Toyota Yaris models continue to remain among the cheapest compact cars on Ghanaian roads.

Foreign-used and locally used cars across year models are attracting market attention in 2026.

The Toyota Yaris remains popular in Ghana due to its fuel efficiency, durability, and repair cost

Source: YEN.com.gh