Hyundai Accent Prices in Ghana Across Models in 2026
- Hyundai Accent prices in Ghana range from about GH¢35,000 for older models to over GH¢235,000 for newer editions
- Model year, mileage, vehicle condition and whether the car is locally or foreign used largely determine the final price
- Buyers are advised to inspect the engine, gearbox, suspension, air-conditioning system and documents before making payment
The Hyundai Accent remains one of the most popular compact cars on Ghana’s automobile market in 2026.
Its relatively low fuel consumption, manageable maintenance costs and suitability for daily urban driving continue to attract first-time buyers, families and commercial drivers.
Current asking prices generally range from about GH¢35,000 for older models to more than GH¢235,000 for recent editions.
However, the final price depends heavily on the model year, mileage, condition, registration history and whether the vehicle is locally or foreign used.
Older Hyundai Accent models
Hyundai Accent models produced between 2003 and 2010 are among the most affordable options available.
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Listings for 2003 to 2006 models commonly sit around GH¢35,000 to GH¢50,000, while a clean 2010 model may cost approximately GH¢60,000 to GH¢75,000.
For the 2011 and 2012 models, buyers should budget between GH¢70,000 and GH¢125,000.
Local-used 2012 Accents are often advertised from GH¢72,000 to GH¢85,000, while freshly imported or exceptionally clean versions may reach GH¢115,000 or more.
Watch the YouTube videos of the Hyundai Accent models below:
The 2013 and 2014 Hyundai Accent models currently sell for around GH¢60,000 to GH¢150,000. Foreign-used vehicles tend to command higher prices, with several 2014 editions listed between GH¢125,000 and GH¢135,000.
Prices of newer Accent models
A locally used 2015 Hyundai Accent may cost between GH¢75,000 and GH¢90,000, while foreign-used versions generally range from GH¢118,000 to GH¢168,000, depending on mileage and trim.
The 2016 model is commonly priced between GH¢79,000 and GH¢135,000. Meanwhile, most 2017 editions are advertised from GH¢90,000 to GH¢145,000, with hatchback and well-equipped SE versions usually costing more.
Buyers interested in a 2018 Hyundai Accent should expect prices between approximately GH¢79,000 and GH¢155,000.
More recent models are less common on the market, but a 2021 Hyundai Accent currently attracts asking prices ranging from about GH¢168,000 to GH¢235,000.
These figures are advertised prices rather than fixed market rates. Buyers should inspect the engine, gearbox, suspension, air-conditioning system and vehicle documents before making payment.
Comparing multiple sellers and negotiating may also help secure a better deal.
Prices of the Toyota Yaris across models
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that older Toyota Yaris models continue to remain among the cheapest compact cars on Ghanaian roads.
Foreign-used and locally used cars across year models are attracting market attention in 2026.
The Toyota Yaris remains popular in Ghana due to its fuel efficiency, durability, and repair cost
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.