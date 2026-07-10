Kantanka Automobile donated two Boafo tricycles to the Ghanaian sanitation volunteer group Buzstop Boys on July 10, 2026

The locally made Aboboyaa tricycles, priced at GH¢55,000 each, can carry up to 1,500kg and feature a hydraulic tipping cargo bed

Buzstop Boys announced the partnership on Instagram, promising to share the full story of the official presentation and its community impact

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Kantanka Automobile has donated two of its locally manufactured Boafo tricycles, popularly known as the Aboboyaa, to Ghanaian sanitation volunteer group Buzstop Boys, giving the cleanup crew a significant boost in their mission to transform waste management across the country.

Buzstop Boys celebrate after receiving two Boafo Aboboyaa tricycles from Kantanka Automobiles to complement their sanitation work. Image credit: AbeikuSantana, BuzstopBoys, safo.akofena/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Buzstop Boys announced the partnership on Instagram on July 10, 2026, describing the donation as an "incredible gesture" that would strengthen their environmental sanitation efforts. The group teased that the full story behind the collaboration, including the official presentation ceremony, would be shared soon.

"Big things are happening! We are deeply grateful to Kantanka Automobile for the generous donation of two solid tricycles to support the work of the Buzstopboys," the group wrote.

"Thank you, Kantanka Automobile, for believing in our vision and supporting community-driven change."

Kantanka's Aboboyaa built for Ghana's needs

The Boafo tricycle, which Kantanka introduced in recent months, is purpose-built for commercial hauling and is priced at GH¢55,000. It comes with a maximum load capacity of 1,500kg and a hydraulic-controlled tipping cargo bed, making it well-suited for the kind of heavy-duty sanitation and waste collection work that Buzstop Boys carry out on the ground. You can read more about the vehicle.

Kantanka Automobile, founded by the late Ghanaian industrialist Apostle Kwadwo Safo, is currently headed by CEO Israel Nana Kwadwo Safo Jnr, widely known as Akofena. The company has long positioned itself as Ghana's answer to global vehicle manufacturers, producing locally assembled cars and commercial vehicles designed to meet African road conditions and economic realities.

Buzstop Boys, for their part, have earned widespread admiration for their volunteer-led cleanup campaigns across Accra and beyond, taking on sanitation challenges that many feel the state has been slow to address.

The Instagram video of Kantanka Automobile's donation to Buzstop Boys is below.

Fan reactions to Kantanka and Buzstop Boys partnership

The announcement drew an enthusiastic response from social media users.

@philip_make_it_happen wrote:

"When engineering meets customer service, industry is born. Kantanka can take over the automobile industry in Ghana if only they create solutions for Ghana. This is a good one. Nice gesture as well @kantankaautomobilegh"

@sojja1_ said:

"God bless Kantanka automobile and also bless Buzstop Boys"

@travvis_ak00 commented:

"Very nice!! bless @buzstopboys, but that woman shouldn't have sat in front of the Bike like that."

@surfghana added:

"Well deserved! You are doing the job so well!"

@_nana.ama.g declared:

"How absolutely Fantastic!!!! Things we love to see 👏🏾👏🏾🙏🏾"

Buzstop Boys founder survives accident

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Buzstop Boys founder Heneba Kwadwo Safo reportedly survived a serious accident while travelling from Nkawkaw to Accra on June 18, 2026.

Blogger Urban Insights, who was travelling with Safo, said their vehicle overturned approximately six to seven times at Kyekyere near Nkawkaw Road.

Source: YEN.com.gh