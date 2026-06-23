Nissan Serena remains a top family van choice in Ghana for buyers who want space, comfort and sliding-door convenience

Popular models include the Serena X, Highway Star, S-Hybrid and e-Power, with each offering different levels of fuel economy and features

Prices in Ghana in 2026 can range from about GH¢180,000 to over GH¢500,000, depending on model year, condition, mileage and import duties

The Nissan Serena remains one of the most popular family vans on Ghana's roads in 2026. Known for its spacious interior, fuel efficiency and comfortable ride, the Japanese minivan continues to attract families, businesses, schools and shuttle operators looking for a practical people carrier.

YEN.com.gh listed and highlighted Nissan Serena models' prices in 2026. Image credit: Chile Mars car, Freepik

Source: UGC

The Serena is especially popular among buyers who want an alternative to the Toyota Noah and Toyota Voxy. Its sliding doors, flexible seating arrangement and modern technology make it a suitable vehicle for both personal and commercial use.

Nissan Serena models available in 2026

Several Nissan Serena variants are available on the Ghanaian market, mainly through imports from Japan.

Nissan Serena X

The X trim is considered the entry-level variant. It comes with essential features such as automatic transmission, power windows, air conditioning, dual sliding doors and a spacious cabin.

Depending on the year and condition, foreign-used Serena X models in Ghana typically range from GH¢180,000 to GH¢280,000.

Nissan Serena Highway Star

The Highway Star is one of the most sought-after Serena variants. It features sportier styling, alloy wheels, upgraded interior materials, advanced safety systems and additional convenience features.

Watch the YouTube video of Nissan Serena below:

Foreign-used Highway Star models usually sell between GH¢250,000 and GH¢420,000, depending on mileage and specification.

Nissan Serena S-Hybrid

The Serena S-Hybrid combines a petrol engine with a mild hybrid system designed to improve fuel economy. It has become a favourite among drivers who frequently travel long distances.

Prices generally range from GH¢220,000 to GH¢380,000 for imported used units.

Nissan Serena e-Power

The e-Power variant is the most advanced Serena currently available. It uses Nissan's e-Power technology, where an electric motor drives the wheels while a petrol engine generates electricity.

The system delivers strong acceleration and excellent fuel efficiency. New 2026 Serena e-Power models are listed internationally from about US$32,000 to US$35,000 before shipping and taxes.

After import duties, shipping and dealer margins, buyers in Ghana can expect prices exceeding GH¢500,000 for newer examples.

Why Ghanaians love the Nissan Serena

The Serena's popularity comes from its practicality. Most versions offer seven or eight seats, making them ideal for large families.

The van also features a low floor, wide-opening sliding doors and generous luggage space.

Another major attraction is fuel economy. Hybrid and e-Power models help owners reduce fuel costs while still providing enough power for long journeys across Ghana.

Is the Nissan Serena worth buying?

For buyers seeking a comfortable family van in 2026, the Nissan Serena remains one of the strongest options on the market. It offers a blend of space, reliability and modern technology at a price that is often lower than some competing MPVs.

Whether choosing the affordable Serena X, the stylish Highway Star or the advanced e-Power version, the model continues to be a practical choice for Ghanaian motorists looking for a dependable people carrier.

Ghana Toyota Voxy prices are in the spotlight again after the transport directive in April 2026. Image credit: richmonstabitch, Freepik

Source: TikTok

Toyota Voxy prices after the recent ban

YEN.com.gh also reported that demand for the Toyota Voxy had slowed after authorities moved to limit its role in commercial long-distance transport.

Some dealers noticed a shift in conversations, as interested buyers became more cautious, taking extra time to assess whether the vehicle fits their plans.

Even with the pressure building around the restriction on the Voxy, the market did not react with immediate sharp drops, keeping prices relatively stable.

Source: YEN.com.gh