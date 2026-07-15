Former NAFCO CEO Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba filed an affidavit asking the High Court to compel BNI and EOCO to comply with a travel order granted on 29 June 2026

Aludiba alleged that armed BNI officers arrested him at Kotoka International Airport after he had cleared immigration and security checks for a flight to London

He further accused the agencies of unlawfully retaining his passport, approximately £7,000 and two mobile phones

Former National Food and Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) Chief Executive Officer Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba has filed an affidavit at the High Court in Accra, urging the court to direct the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to honour a judicial order permitting him to travel to the United Kingdom for medical treatment.

The affidavit, filed in opposition to an Attorney-General application seeking to revoke that permission, accuses both agencies of defying the court's authority by arresting him at Kotoka International Airport as he prepared to board his flight.

NAFCO Ex-CEO Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba Asks High Court to Force BNI and EOCO to Obey Travel Order

Source: Facebook

Citi News reported that the High Court had granted Aludiba permission on 29 June 2026 to travel to London for medical attention. He subsequently booked a flight departing on 4 July, with a confirmed return date of 12 July.

According to the affidavit, he had already completed all immigration and security formalities and was waiting at the gate when armed officers identifying themselves as BNI officials approached and stopped him from boarding. EOCO personnel later joined the operation and effected his arrest, despite being aware of the existing court order.

Aludiba states that he was held in BNI custody for two days before being transferred to EOCO for a further two days.

He claims he was denied access to his legal representatives for most of that period, and that bail was eventually set at GH¢5 million with two sureties, which he described as excessive given the nature of the allegations.

When he could not meet those conditions, he says the agencies continued to hold him rather than bring him before a court.

The Attorney-General's application to revoke the travel order rests on claims that Aludiba attempted to fraudulently withdraw funds from a frozen Republic Bank account.

He categorically denied ever withdrawing or attempting to withdraw money from any frozen account, and challenged the prosecution to identify the specific account, the sum allegedly involved and the method purportedly used. He added that no money was found on his person and that he has not been charged with any offence in connection with the allegation.

Items still in state custody

Beyond the passport, Aludiba's affidavit alleges that EOCO and the Attorney-General's Office are unlawfully holding approximately £7,000, borrowed specifically to cover his travel and medical costs, as well as two mobile phones.

He further alleges that officials accessed data stored on both devices on 6 and 7 July without any judicial authorisation while the phones remained in BNI and EOCO custody.

He is now asking the High Court to order the Attorney-General, EOCO and the BNI to release his passport, the £7,000 and both mobile phones, and to give full effect to its order.

All claims contained in Aludiba's affidavit are allegations that are yet to be determined by the court.

Aludiba and his wife had previously faced criminal charges linked to alleged financial offences at NAFCO.

The prosecution eventually withdrew the case after fresh evidence came to light, raising questions about the basis on which EOCO moved to detain the former CEO a second time.

Hanan Abdul-Wahab's lawyers threatens AG

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Aludiba threatened to initiate contempt proceedings against the Attorney General.

According to Justice Srem-Sai, the former NAFCO boss was arrested for attempting to access a frozen bank account.

His legal team asserted that the arrest violates a court order, challenging withdrawal claims against their client.

Source: YEN.com.gh