A travel expert known as Wakawaka Doctor on TikTok has highlighted four paid European traineeship programmes that accept eligible non-EU applicants

Successful applicants can receive monthly stipends ranging from about €1,070 to €1,500, depending on the programme

Some of the opportunities also provide support for travel, visa, medical and other relocation-related expenses

A TikTok video by travel content creator Wakawaka Doctor has gone viral after he highlighted four paid European traineeship programmes that could help graduates relocate to Luxembourg without bearing most of the initial costs themselves.

Travel expert highlights four opportunities to relocate to Luxembourg and get paid stipends. Image credit: Freepik, Ghana Airports Company Limited

Source: UGC

In the video, Wakawaka Doctor explains that leading European institutions offer opportunities and are open to eligible applicants from both EU and non-EU countries, including many African nations.

He stresses that the programmes are highly competitive and advises applicants to apply only through the official websites while carefully checking the eligibility requirements.

Filming himself outdoors against a backdrop of lush greenery, the TikToker walks viewers through each traineeship and the benefits attached to them, encouraging graduates to prepare early for future application windows.

Four traineeships highlighted

The first opportunity mentioned is the Blue Book Traineeship, run by the European Commission. According to the information displayed in the video, the programme lasts five months and offers a monthly allowance of about €1,376.89.

Eligible non-EU participants may also receive reimbursement for visa costs, travel and certain medical expenses.

The second is the Schuman Traineeship with the European Parliament. It also runs for five months and offers a monthly stipend of around €1,496, together with an additional travel allowance.

The programme is open to eligible applicants from both EU and non-EU countries.

Watch the TikTok video of his explanation below:

Wakawaka Doctor then points to the European Investment Bank (EIB) Traineeship, designed mainly for recent graduates.

The traineeship lasts between six and 12 months and provides a monthly allowance of around €1,500, with travel reimbursement available for eligible participants.

The fourth programme is the European Central Bank (ECB) Traineeship, which typically lasts between three and six months, although some placements can be extended to a year.

The programme offers a monthly stipend of approximately €1,070, with selected opportunities also open to eligible non-EU applicants.

Wakawaka urged viewers to monitor official websites

Throughout the video, the creator repeatedly reminds viewers that these are official professional development programmes, not guaranteed migration pathways.

He notes that some application windows may already be closed and encourages interested graduates to keep checking the official programme websites for upcoming recruitment cycles.

The video has sparked excitement among graduates hoping to gain international work experience while receiving financial support to begin their careers in Europe.

Official links to apply

Interested applicants can find more information and submit their applications through the official websites below:

Blue Book Traineeship (European Commission): https://traineeships.ec.europa.eu/index_en

https://traineeships.ec.europa.eu/index_en Schuman Traineeship (European Parliament): https://ep-stages.gestmax.eu/website/homepage

https://ep-stages.gestmax.eu/website/homepage European Investment Bank (EIB) Traineeship: https://www.eib.org/en/about/careers/categories/traineeships/index

https://www.eib.org/en/about/careers/categories/traineeships/index European Central Bank (ECB) Traineeship: https://www.ecb.europa.eu/careers/what-we-offer/traineeship.

Applicants are advised to check the eligibility criteria and application deadlines on each institution's official website, as recruitment periods vary throughout the year.

Ethiopia under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed introduces a visa-on-arrival scheme for over 100 countries Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ethiopia offers visa on arrival

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ethiopia published a list of over 100 countries whose citizens can obtain a tourist visa on arrival, removing the need to apply before departure.

African nations, including Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria and Rwanda, are among the countries covered under the visa-on-arrival programme.

Ethiopian authorities introduced the scheme to simplify entry procedures and boost international tourism to the East African country.

Source: YEN.com.gh