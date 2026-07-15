Nigerian travel guide Oduwa says the English teaching opportunity in Japan has reopened after many applicants reportedly benefited from the previous recruitment

The recruitment is open to applicants living outside Japan, with successful candidates set to teach one-to-one English lessons in major Japanese cities

Interested applicants can complete the entire application process online, with virtual interviews conducted before successful candidates relocate

A Nigerian travel content creator popularly known as Oduwa has announced that applications have reopened for people interested in teaching English in Japan, giving job seekers from around the world another chance to relocate and work abroad.

Ghanaians and other Africans are invited to apply for English teaching roles in Japan. Image credit: Freepik, Nippon.com

Source: UGC

In a video shared on TikTok, Oduwa shared that many people had successfully secured teaching positions through the same programme over the past year. According to him, the organisation behind the initiative has started recruiting again for its latest intake.

He said:

"I have been informed that a lot of people have benefited from this opportunity in the past year, but thankfully this organisation is recruiting again this year. This is an opportunity for you to teach English in Japan. This opportunity is open for people outside Japan"

Watch the TikTok video of Oduwa's explanation below:

The recruitment is being conducted by Gaba, one of Japan's leading providers of one-to-one English language lessons.

The company is accepting applications from candidates who are currently living outside Japan and are interested in relocating to teach English. (NLC)

Who can apply?

According to the official job listing, the opportunity is open to applicants of all nationalities, provided they possess native-level English proficiency, strong communication skills and a genuine interest in living and working in Japan.

The company also states that applicants should be able to work independently, while previous ESL teaching experience or a TEFL/TESOL qualification is considered an advantage, but is not compulsory. (NLC)

Successful applicants will teach motivated adult learners through one-to-one lessons in modern learning studios located across major Japanese cities, including Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Kobe and Nagoya. Instructors are also offered flexible scheduling, professional development workshops and opportunities for career growth. (NLC)

Here is the link to the website

How to apply

Interested applicants can submit their applications online by completing the official recruitment form, which requires personal details, educational background and answers to questions about their motivation for teaching in Japan.

Interviews are conducted virtually through Google Meet, making it possible for applicants to complete the recruitment process from their home countries. (NLC)

The current recruitment drive includes positions scheduled to begin in September 2026, although available locations may change depending on demand. The company advises applicants to apply as early as possible. (NLC)

Oduwa's latest update has generated excitement among many Africans and other aspiring international workers looking for legal opportunities to live and work in Japan, with many thanking him for consistently sharing overseas education, travel and employment opportunities.

Luxembourg under Grand Duke Guillaume announces that only Mauritius and the Seychelles in Africa qualify for free visa entry. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Luxembourg named African countries eligible for visa-free

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Luxembourg's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published an official visa exemption list covering more than 50 countries worldwide.

Only Mauritius and Seychelles from the African continent appear on Luxembourg's visa-free travel list for 2026.

Citizens of all other African nations are required to obtain a visa before travelling to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Source: YEN.com.gh