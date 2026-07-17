A Ghanaian man has shared a video showing the food kiosk where Camilla Alhassan reportedly works

The clip surfaced shortly after the TikToker was sentenced to one year in prison over false claims about President John Mahama

The man's remarks in the video have sparked mixed reactions on social media

A Ghanaian man has stirred conversation on social media after sharing a video of what he claimed is the food kiosk where jailed TikToker Camilla Alhassan earns a living.

Camilla Alhassan's food shop emerges after her one-year jail sentence. Image credit: nkranpaigh, GetInfo Media

Source: UGC

The video emerged shortly after the Accra Circuit Court sentenced Camilla to one year in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of offensive conduct and publishing false news over videos she made about President John Dramani Mahama.

Camilla Alhassan's workplace was filmed

In the now-viral clip, the man visited a small roadside kiosk, claiming it belonged to Camilla Alhassan. According to him, the TikToker sells food, including Indomie noodles, spaghetti and rice, to customers.

As he filmed the kiosk, he criticised Camilla for making the controversial videos that eventually landed her in court.

He said:

"Camilla, who insulted Mahama, this is her workplace. She is nobody. This is her workplace. Insulting a sitting President was too much, looking at her background."

The man did not indicate whether Camilla was present at the kiosk when he recorded the video.

Camilla Alhassan's workplace sparked reactions online

The footage has generated mixed reactions across social media, with many users discussing the man's comments and Camilla's situation.

Watch the TikTok video of Camilla Alhassan's workplace below:

While some agreed that public figures and content creators should be mindful of what they post online, others argued that mocking someone's occupation or background was unnecessary.

Camilla's conviction has already become one of the most talked-about stories in Ghana, with many people debating the responsibilities that come with using social media platforms.

The TikToker was sentenced after admitting to publishing false claims, including allegations that President Mahama buried 32 cows to win the 2024 general election.

Prosecutors also accused her of making other unsubstantiated allegations against the President.

Following her conviction, videos and discussions related to Camilla have continued to circulate online, with many Ghanaians sharing different opinions on the case.

Check out some comments below:

Corner Stone commented:

"At least she is doing something to put food on her table, she is not a thief."

Nana K commented:

"So it means she is not lazy."

Aroma commented:

"Because she is selling at this place, she also can’t speak? Out of her efforts, she’s feeding the family. Are you feeding her and the family?"

Nadia Essel commented:

"Oh bro, he is my friend ooo😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Balkiabdullair commented:

"Her workplace is so beautiful."

Camilla Alhassan's brother pleads for mercy after the TikToker received a one-year jail sentence for false claims on July 16, 2026. Image credit: Republib Media, Sika Official

Source: Facebook

Camilla Alhassan's brother begged for forgiveness

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Camilla Alhassan's brother made an emotional appeal for government intervention after the TikToker was given a one-year custodial sentence.

Camilla pleaded guilty to publishing false news and offensive conduct after posting videos making false allegations against President John Mahama.

The TikToker's brother cited the welfare of her young child as the central reason authorities should consider reviewing the sentence handed down to her.

Source: YEN.com.gh