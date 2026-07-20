Apostle Richard Kwame Owusu predicted that Argentina would beat Spain in the 2026 World Cup final and finish as champions

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0, while England beat France to finish third, making the pastor’s predicted final positions incorrect

Social media users have since revisited the prophecy video, trolling the Jelem Chapel International founder over the failed prediction

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Ghanaian pastor and founder of Jelem Chapel International, Apostle Richard Kwame Owusu, has come under heavy criticism on social media after his widely circulated 2026 FIFA World Cup prophecy failed to materialise.

Popular Ghanaian pastor, Apostle Richard Owusu, criticised as World Cup prophecy falls flat. Image credit: B/R Football, Jelem Chapel International

Source: UGC

Before the tournament ended, the preacher confidently predicted that England would finish fourth, France would take third place, Spain would become runners-up, and Argentina would emerge as champions.

He also stated that Argentina would score against Spain in the World Cup final. The prophecy attracted attention among football fans, especially as all four countries progressed deep into the tournament.

Apostle Owusu’s World Cup prediction

The pastor appeared close with his prediction after England, France, Spain and Argentina all reached the semifinals of the competition.

Spain defeated France 2-0 to reach the final, while Argentina secured a 2-1 victory against England in the other semifinal.

However, his predicted finishing positions did not come to pass. Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the final to win the World Cup, with the South American side failing to score as he had predicted.

England also defeated France 6-4 in the third-place playoff to finish third, while France ended the tournament in fourth position.

The outcome meant that the pastor correctly identified the four semifinalists but got their final positions and the result of the final wrong.

Following Spain’s victory, several football fans returned to the pastor’s old prophecy video to mock him over the failed prediction.

Social media users shared the clip alongside jokes, memes and comments questioning why he confidently described the forecast as a prophecy.

Watch the TikTok video of Apostle Owusu's prophecy below:

Netizens reacted to Apostle Owusu's failed prophecy

Some fans argued that predicting football results should not be presented as a divine revelation because of the unpredictable nature of the sport.

Others noted that although he named all four semifinalists, the most important part of the prophecy failed, as Argentina neither won the trophy nor scored against Spain in the final.

The incident has once again sparked conversations about pastors and prophets who make bold football predictions before major tournaments.

Apostle Richard Kwame Owusu has yet to publicly respond to the criticism surrounding his prophecy. However, the video continues to circulate online as fans celebrate Spain’s World Cup triumph and troll the preacher over his inaccurate prediction.

Check out some comments below:

Prince Poli commented:

"God will expose them one by one."

Fire Safety Watch commented:

"He was talking about the women's World Cup 😂."

Ataa Gabby commented:

"Ye shall know them by their fruits. Meanwhile, the church members were clapping."

Yussif Kamal commented:

"They always lie and expose themselves with confidence."

Move commented:

"I won't go to church again."

FIFA won’t allow Spain to keep the original World Cup trophy after beating Argentina in the final in New York New Jersey on July 19, 2026. Photo by David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

Why Spain can't keep the World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain are the 2026 FIFA World Cup champions after a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final, sealed by a Ferran Torres goal.

Argentina's challenge was further undermined by a red card for Enzo Fernandez, leaving the defending champions a man short and unable to claw their way back into the contest.

Yet despite the celebrations and the image of La Roja lifting the gleaming gold trophy on the pitch, Spain will not be taking it home.

Source: YEN.com.gh