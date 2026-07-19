There are a few things that seem inevitable in sport: death, taxes and Drake losing high-profile bets.

The Canadian rapper has built a reputation for placing huge wagers on major sporting events, from the Super Bowl and NBA Finals to boxing and UFC title fights. The 2026 FIFA World Cup final proved no different, as Drake once again found himself on the losing side after backing Argentina.

Argentina become latest victims of Drake curse

Ahead of kick-off, Drake reportedly staked $1.5 million on Lionel Messi and Argentina to defeat Spain in the World Cup final.

However, Spain spoiled his prediction as Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in extra time to hand La Roja their second FIFA World Cup title.

The defeat meant Drake lost another massive wager, further strengthening the long-running superstition known as the "Drake curse."

According to Drakecurse.com, the rapper's betting history has become notorious, with several of his high-profile picks ending in disappointment.

Long list of sporting heartbreak continues

The Drake curse has become one of the most talked-about superstitions in modern sport.

Many fans still believe it played a role in the Golden State Warriors failing to win after a 3-1 lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals after Drake publicly supported the team.

British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua also became part of the legend after posing for a photograph with Drake in 2018 before suffering his shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr.

More recently, Drake has seen bets fail involving UFC stars Conor McGregor and Max Holloway, while he also backed Argentina to beat France inside 90 minutes during the 2022 World Cup final—a wager that also ended in defeat despite Argentina eventually lifting the trophy after penalties.

His latest $1.5 million loss on Argentina has only added more fuel to the belief that whenever Drake backs a team or athlete, trouble often follows.

Source: YEN.com.gh