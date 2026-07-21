A Brussels Airlines flight bound for Lomé turned back to Accra just minutes after take-off following a technical fault

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the aircraft landed safely at Kotoka International Airport, with no injuries reported among passengers or crew

Brussels Airlines subsequently cancelled Flight SN278, with affected passengers receiving assistance under Ghana's consumer protection directives

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A Brussels Airlines flight headed for Lomé was forced to turn back to Accra shortly after departure on the evening of July 20 after developing a technical fault mid-air, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has confirmed.

The GCAA said in a statement that Flight SN278 lifted off from Accra International Airport at 6:06 pm before the crew identified a technical problem while the aircraft was airborne.

A Brussels Airlines flight heading for Lomé is back in Ghana after a technical fault. Credit: Ghana Airports Company Limited/NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Source: Getty Images

The flight crew acted on established safety protocols and elected to return to Accra, with the aircraft touching down safely at 6:18 pm, just 12 minutes after it had departed. No injuries were reported.

Following the safe return of the aircraft, Brussels Airlines cancelled Flight SN278 for the day.

The GCAA said affected passengers are being assisted by the airline in line with the Ghana Civil Aviation (Economic) Directives, 2019 Part 2, which covers consumer protection obligations owed to travellers.

The authority, in a statement on Facebook, commended the flight crew for their prompt response and adherence to safety procedures, noting that the welfare of passengers and crew remains the overriding priority in all aviation incidents of this nature.

Technical Fault Under Investigation

An investigation into the nature of the technical fault has been launched by Brussels Airlines under the oversight of the GCAA, in accordance with standard aviation safety procedures.

The authority did not disclose further details about the specific nature of the fault at the time of its statement.

The GCAA also moved to reassure the travelling public that Ghana's aviation safety and security oversight framework remains fully operational, stressing that the incident's resolution reflected the system working as intended.

Source: YEN.com.gh