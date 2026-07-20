KwaZulu-Natal police arrived at the Nanda home of eThekwini Taxi Association northern region chairman Thomas Getsemane on Monday, July 20, 2026

Officers reportedly issued a warrant of the businessman's arrest, though SAPS had not released an official statement on the specific charges at the time

Thomas Getsemane, who owns a fleet of taxis and a security company, has a history of public disputes with police leadership in the province

Thomas Getsemane, a well-known South African businessman, faces imminent arrest after KwaZulu-Natal police issued a warrant for his arrest on Monday, July 20, 2026.

South African businessman Thomas Getsemane faces imminent arrest as Kwazulu-Natal police issue a warrant. Photo source: KARRASTOCK, Le Club Symphonie/Getty Images, Newzroom Afrika/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

Reports from some South African media outlets indicated that officers from the South African Police Service (SAPS) reportedly visited Getsemane's home in the Nanda area north of Durban to get him arrested with the warrant.

Reasons for Thomas Getsemane's arrest warrant

As of this report, no official statement has been released to determine the specific charges against Getsemane, who is the chairman of the northern region of the eThekwini Taxi Association and influential in the local taxi business.

However, according to respected South African journalist and anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, the Kwazulu-Natal-based businessman is wanted by the police for charges relating to fraud and extortion dating back to 2023.

According to a Central News report, the businessman has been the subject of a police investigation over allegations of extortion operations targeting long-distance route operators and local commuters.

He is also accused of unlawful route dominance tactics and violent disputes between competing minibus taxi associations and alleged links to illegal firearms possession and intimidation networks operating around key Durban transit hubs.

In his post, Yusuf Abramjee also confirmed that law enforcement officials attempted to apprehend Getsemane at his residence in La Lucia, KwaZulu-Natal; however, he was not located at the premises.

The X post announcing the arrest warrant for businessman Thomas Getsemane is below:

Who is South African businessman Thomas Getsemane?

Thomas Siyabonga Getsemane is a popular South African businessman and well-known figure in the taxi industry across KwaZulu-Natal.

Beyond his leadership role within the eThekwini Taxi Association, he owns a fleet of taxis and runs a security company based in Inanda.

He has previously been at the centre of public confrontations with provincial police leadership, making him a recognisable name in discussions around taxi operations and law enforcement in the region.

Getsemane previously filed an urgent court interdict against Kwazulu-Natal SAPS boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, whom he accused of issuing "veiled threats" and harassing his family after disputes involving the taxi industry.

Thomas Getsemane's arrest warrant stirs reactions

The development quickly gained traction online after South African news outlets, with users weighing in on the unfolding events.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions from social media users below:

Phillipmdhluli said:

"PKTT and Mkhwanazi are cleaning the streets. One by one bato boshwa."

Misumuzi_4 commented:

"Getsemane is on the run 😅."

SoshaCapitalist wrote:

"For his sake, he better check into the nearest police station because SAPS in KZN has an undisputed record of arresting suspects in cold storages."

Nigerian businessman Ashiru Idris sentenced to prison

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the recent sentencing of Nigerian businessman Ashiru Idris, who was jailed for seven years for advertising illicit substances on social media.

The case served as a stark warning from the authorities, as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency aims to clamp down on illegal activities that endanger public safety.

Source: YEN.com.gh