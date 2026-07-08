• Jacinta blasted a South African court ruling that ordered Home Affairs to grant a Nigerian naturalisation within 15 days or jail the minister • The arch and March leader raised a conflict of interest concern, noting the presiding judge is herself a naturalised citizen in South Africa • The post drew strong reactions from South Africans most especially, Jacinta's fans, calling for an appeal and an investigation into the judge March and March leader Jacinta Zinhle Ngobese Zuma has turned her xenophobic fire on the South African judiciary, accusing a court of overstepping its authority after a judge reportedly ordered the Department of Home Affairs to grant a Nigerian national naturalisation within 15 days or face having the Minister imprisoned.

March and March leader Jacinta Zinhle Ngobese Zuma criticises South African courts over foreigner' bail amid rising xenophobic attacks. Image credit: Jacinta Zinhle Ngobese Zuma

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post shared on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, Jacinta said the ruling left her shocked and argued it represented a dangerous precedent that strips Home Affairs of its powers while opening the door for foreigners to exploit the country's legal system.

"This decision is one that shocked me where a Judge forced the Home Affairs Department to give a Nigerian naturalisation in 15 days or take the Minister to Jail," she wrote.

Beyond the ruling itself, Jacinta raised a pointed question about the presiding judge, claiming the magistrate is herself a naturalised citizen in South Africa.

Jacinta argued this created a direct conflict of interest and questioned why such a judge was allowed to preside over the case in the first place. She also broadened her critique, calling for deeper scrutiny of the courts and questioning why some judges grant bail to foreign nationals convicted of drug offences. The post arrived against a backdrop of escalating anti-immigrant tensions in South Africa, where xenophobic attacks have intensified in recent weeks following the March and March movement's June 30 protests that called on undocumented immigrants to self-deport.

The Facebook post of Jacinta taking a swipe at South African courts over foreigners is below.

Reactions to Jacinta's xenophobic post

South Africans flooded the comments section with strong opinions, many backing Jacinta's call for accountability.

Yandiswa Mafungwa Rasimeni wrote:

"Investigate the judge who presided over the case, I'm sure envelope was given."

Lerato Mokoena said:

"It must be appealed and also highlight the conflict of interest."

Colleen Francisco McAusland commented:

"South Africans are not angry enough!! The rot and corruption runs through every sector in our country!"

Nkululeko Nxumalo added:

"General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi confirmed that judiciary has been captured."

Jacinta mourns death of March and March member

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma was thrown into mourning following the alleged death of a member of her March and March movement.

The activist shared the news on Facebook on Friday, July 3, 2026, after raising concerns that one of the movement's members had allegedly been shot dead just days after anti-migrant protests were held across several South African cities on June 30.

Source: YEN.com.gh