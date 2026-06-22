Kantanka Automobile has introduced the new nine-seater Nkunim, popularly known as the Kantanka Trotro

The commercial vehicle comes with a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine and a six-speed manual transmission

It features adjustable leather seats, spacious legroom, USB ports, phone holders and air vents

Kantanka Automobile has introduced its new commercial passenger vehicle, the Kantanka Nkunim, popularly referred to as the Kantanka Trotro.

New Kantanka Trotro: Key features and market price. Image credit: kwadwo safo studios, Kwadwosafojnr

Source: UGC

A female representative of the Ghanaian automobile company presented the vehicle in a video, taking viewers through its performance specifications, passenger capacity, interior design and other important features.

According to her, the Kantanka Nkunim is a nine-seater vehicle designed for both private and commercial transportation. She explained that the vehicle can be used for journeys across Ghana and even to neighbouring countries.

She said:

“This vehicle is known as the Kantanka Nkunim. You can also call it the Kantanka Trotro. This is a nine-seater, so anywhere you want to go with it in Ghana, you can, and even to our neighbouring countries.”

Kantanka Nkunim engine performance

Speaking about its performance, the company representative disclosed that the commercial vehicle comes with a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine.

She explained that the turbo system helps improve the vehicle’s engine performance, especially when carrying passengers or travelling over long distances.

The Kantanka Nkunim also produces 420 Nm of torque and has a stated top speed of 160 kilometres per hour. It uses diesel and comes with a six-speed manual transmission.

These specifications make the vehicle suitable for commercial transport operators who require enough power to move passengers comfortably within cities and on intercity routes.

The representative also demonstrated the flexibility of the steering wheel and showed the vehicle’s control panel. The dashboard displays essential information such as the fuel level, speed and other driving details.

The interior of the Kantanka Trotro

Moving inside the vehicle, the presenter highlighted the amount of space available for passengers.

She said:

“If you look at the inside, it is very spacious and comfortable. Look at the leather seats; we have done it perfectly, and there is large legroom.”

The passenger seats are adjustable and come with armrests to provide additional comfort during journeys. The vehicle also has cup holders, phone holders and USB ports, allowing passengers to charge their mobile devices while travelling.

Air vents have also been fitted inside the vehicle to improve ventilation and make trips more comfortable, particularly during hot weather.

Watch the TikTok video of Kantanka Trotro highlight below:

The combination of leather seats, spacious legroom and adjustable seating appears to have been designed to give passengers a more comfortable experience than what is commonly found in many traditional commercial vehicles.

The Kantanka Nkunim is currently priced at GH¢688,000. With its nine-seat arrangement, diesel engine and passenger-friendly interior, the vehicle is being positioned as a locally manufactured option for individuals, companies and commercial transport operators in Ghana.

Kantanka Automobile is reportedly set to introduce a Ghana-made Abossey Okai macho into the local market. Image credit: Kantanka Legacy, Asanteman News

Source: UGC

Kantanka to Introduce Ghana-Made 'Abossey Okai' pickup

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that we shared details about Kantanka's upcoming Abossey Okai pickup, a locally made commercial truck that is currently undergoing testing.

As anticipation builds for its official launch, many Ghanaians are eager to see how this Ghanaian-built alternative will compete against imported vehicles in the light commercial market.

The introduction of the Abossey Okai pickup could revolutionise the transportation landscape for local traders and businesses, addressing ongoing challenges associated with imported trucks.

Source: YEN.com.gh