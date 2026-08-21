The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance work affecting parts of the Ashanti Region this weekend

The power distributor published notices on August 20 confirming the planned outages across multiple communities in the region

Affected areas in the region will include Offinso, Abira, Namong, Kokote, and surrounding areas

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works in the Ashanti Region that will result in temporary power interruptions on August 23.

The power distributor issued notices on August 20 indicating its planned maintenance in the Ashanti Region.

The Electricity Company of Ghana has planned maintenance works in the Ashanti Region that will result in temporary power interruptions on August 23.

Source: Getty Images

According to a Facebook notice, 68 communities will be affected by the power cuts.

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on a fault to improve service delivery.

Kronom Cement Boussie Asuofua Heman Amoaman, Adankwame Adugyama Nketiah Kokote Abira Namong Barekese Headworks Akyease Booster Station Offinso Abira Namong Kokote KCG Ahenkro Kodie Apagya Aduamoah Denase Akom Mowire Amoako Boamang Tetrem Afari Seidi Hiawu-Besease Kontomire Nnerebehi Mankranso Boatenkrom Bonkwaso Atwima Agogo Mfensi, Kunsu Sepaase Nkawie Mpasaetia Maakro Abakomade Tanoso Pokukrom Abuakwa Kasapreko Asonomaso Atwima Koforidua Tabre, Ntensere 4BN Owabi Nyankyerenease Akropong Kwadaso Kokoso Ohwim Amanfrom Bohyen Bantama Abrepo Bronikrom Asuoyeboah Bokankye Esaase and surrounding areas

Government's plan to address dumsor disruptions

The Ministry of Energy had announced an 18-month intervention scheme to address the power cuts, costing at least GH¢4 billion.

As part of this effort, 11 power station transformers will be installed across the Greater Accra Region, while an additional 30 are expected to be deployed during the same period.

The second phase of the intervention programme, expected to run for three to six months, was said to involve replacing about 2,000 deteriorated poles across Ghana.

The final phase, which accounts for about GH¢2 billion of the total budget, will address major backbone infrastructure, including 33-kilovolt feeders and regional system upgrades, to be completed within 18 months.

Energy Minister shares root cause of recent dumsor

YEN.com.gh reported that the Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor has identified a makeshift technical arrangement at the Akosombo power plant as the root cause of the intermittent blackouts hitting homes and businesses across Ghana.

He explained that the temporary control system was installed at Akosombo after a fire and explosion at the GRIDCo substation there in April made a bypass arrangement the only way to avoid a complete six-month shutdown of the facility.

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Source: YEN.com.gh