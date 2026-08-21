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Dumsor: ECG Announces 8-Hour Maintenance Power Cuts In 68 Ashanti Region Communities
Ghana

Dumsor: ECG Announces 8-Hour Maintenance Power Cuts In 68 Ashanti Region Communities

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
2 min read
  • The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance work affecting parts of the Ashanti Region this weekend
  • The power distributor published notices on August 20 confirming the planned outages across multiple communities in the region
  • Affected areas in the region will include Offinso, Abira, Namong, Kokote, and surrounding areas

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works in the Ashanti Region that will result in temporary power interruptions on August 23.

The power distributor issued notices on August 20 indicating its planned maintenance in the Ashanti Region.

Dumsor, ECG, Ashanti Region, Kunsu, Akropong, Electricity Company of Ghana, power interruptions
The Electricity Company of Ghana has planned maintenance works in the Ashanti Region that will result in temporary power interruptions on August 23.
Source: Getty Images

According to a Facebook notice, 68 communities will be affected by the power cuts.

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on a fault to improve service delivery.

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  1. Kronom Cement
  2. Boussie
  3. Asuofua
  4. Heman
  5. Amoaman,
  6. Adankwame
  7. Adugyama
  8. Nketiah
  9. Kokote
  10. Abira
  11. Namong
  12. Barekese
  13. Headworks
  14. Akyease Booster Station
  15. Offinso
  16. Abira
  17. Namong
  18. Kokote
  19. KCG
  20. Ahenkro
  21. Kodie
  22. Apagya
  23. Aduamoah
  24. Denase
  25. Akom
  26. Mowire
  27. Amoako
  28. Boamang
  29. Tetrem
  30. Afari
  31. Seidi
  32. Hiawu-Besease
  33. Kontomire
  34. Nnerebehi
  35. Mankranso
  36. Boatenkrom
  37. Bonkwaso
  38. Atwima Agogo
  39. Mfensi,
  40. Kunsu
  41. Sepaase
  42. Nkawie
  43. Mpasaetia
  44. Maakro
  45. Abakomade
  46. Tanoso
  47. Pokukrom
  48. Abuakwa
  49. Kasapreko
  50. Asonomaso
  51. Atwima Koforidua
  52. Tabre,
  53. Ntensere
  54. 4BN
  55. Owabi
  56. Nyankyerenease
  57. Akropong
  58. Kwadaso
  59. Kokoso
  60. Ohwim
  61. Amanfrom
  62. Bohyen
  63. Bantama
  64. Abrepo
  65. Bronikrom
  66. Asuoyeboah
  67. Bokankye
  68. Esaase and surrounding areas

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Government's plan to address dumsor disruptions

The Ministry of Energy had announced an 18-month intervention scheme to address the power cuts, costing at least GH¢4 billion.

As part of this effort, 11 power station transformers will be installed across the Greater Accra Region, while an additional 30 are expected to be deployed during the same period.

The second phase of the intervention programme, expected to run for three to six months, was said to involve replacing about 2,000 deteriorated poles across Ghana.

The final phase, which accounts for about GH¢2 billion of the total budget, will address major backbone infrastructure, including 33-kilovolt feeders and regional system upgrades, to be completed within 18 months.

Energy Minister shares root cause of recent dumsor

YEN.com.gh reported that the Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor has identified a makeshift technical arrangement at the Akosombo power plant as the root cause of the intermittent blackouts hitting homes and businesses across Ghana.

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He explained that the temporary control system was installed at Akosombo after a fire and explosion at the GRIDCo substation there in April made a bypass arrangement the only way to avoid a complete six-month shutdown of the facility.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

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Electricity Company Of Ghana - ECG
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