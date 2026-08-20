Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa approved a sweeping set of appointments spanning commissioners, special advisers, and assistants

One commissioner nominee, three special advisers, 90 senior special assistants, and 910 special assistants were named in the announcement

Governor's Chief Press Secretary Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan confirmed all appointments take immediate effect, with a full list to follow

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has approved a sweeping round of appointments involving more than 1,000 individuals, covering several tiers of government service across the state.

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa announces over 1,000 appointments, including commissioners and advisers, effective immediately. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

In an August 20, 2026 report by Legit.ng, the governor's Chief Press Secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, confirmed the development in an official statement, indicating that all postings take immediate effect.

The appointments span one commissioner nominee, three special advisers, 90 senior special assistants, and 910 special assistants.

Commissioner nominee heads to Assembly

Erelu Taibat Oloruntoba, from Akoko North-West Local Government Area, has been put forward as Commissioner for Special Duties.

Her nomination has been forwarded to the Ondo State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation before she can formally take up the role.

Three individuals were also appointed as special advisers.

Hon. Abimbola Fajolu will oversee the Environment portfolio, Chief Ade Adeniyi takes charge of Rural and Community Development, and Mr Muyiwa Ogunyemi has been assigned to Transport.

Senior Special Assistants named across key sectors

A partial list of the newly appointed Senior Special Assistants was included in the official announcement. Erelu Toyin Ogungbure has been named for Women Mobilisation (South), while Bidemi Obayangbon will cover Forestry.

Gboluge Olufunmi Alex, Hon. Akin Adeniyi, and Obayan Theophilus Ayodeji have each been designated to Community Engagement in the South, Central, and North, respectively.

Further appointments on the released list include Kelvin Solomon for Students Affairs, Adeolu Iwakun for Volunteer Services, Samson Job Bazuaye for Oil and Gas, Fade Ojamomi for Youth Empowerment and Job Creation, Sam Adepoju for Public Engagement, Alhaji Samad Orijeminiyi for Scholarship, Victor Omodara for Grassroots Mobilisation, and Abayomi Adefolalu for Photography.

Three appointees, Alhaji Abdulkadiri Adenoyi, Prince Nzuoma Egbulefu, and Alhaji Garba Goni, were each designated as Senior Special Assistants on Non-Indigenes, reflecting the administration's intention to represent diverse communities within the state structure.

Adeniyan noted that the complete list of all 90 Senior Special Assistants and 910 Special Assistants will be released to the public in due course.

The governor described the appointments as part of broader efforts to strengthen governance and improve service delivery across Ondo State.

The US offers thousands of job openings on USAJOBS, the official government site for federal roles, offering opportunities for American citizens and others Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US introduces official jobs portal for foreigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States federal government operates an official employment website where job seekers, including foreign nationals, can browse and apply for positions within American government agencies.

The platform, USAJOBS, is the sole authorised site run by the federal government for this purpose. It lists thousands of vacancies across a broad range of departments, agencies, and locations, including positions based outside American borders.

The website is structured to help applicants filter opportunities by job title, location, hiring agency, salary range, and other criteria.

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Source: YEN.com.gh