Foreign teachers seeking US jobs must secure a visa sponsorship through a designated agency or school district before beginning the application process

Applicants need a degree equivalent to a US Bachelor's, at least two years of full-time teaching experience, and strong English proficiency

Teachers who specialise in STEM, Special Education, or dual-language instruction stand the best chance of landing a placement

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Foreign teachers looking to work in the United States must meet immigration, education and state-specific licensing requirements before they can secure employment.

Unlike some countries, the US does not have a single national teaching licence.

How to apply for teaching jobs in the US as a foreign national. Photo credit: F. Scott Schafer & Icon Sportswire/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Foreign educators must therefore satisfy federal visa requirements as well as the teaching standards set by the state where they intend to work.

Basic requirements for foreign teachers

Foreign nationals seeking teaching jobs in the US will generally need to meet several key requirements.

Applicants should have a university degree equivalent to a four-year US bachelor's degree in education or in the subject they intend to teach.

They are also typically required to have at least two years of full-time teaching experience and should currently be employed as a teacher or have recently completed an advanced degree.

Strong English-language skills are another important requirement.

Depending on the programme or employer, applicants may have to demonstrate their proficiency through an interview or tests such as TOEFL or IELTS.

A valid driving licence is also highly recommended and may be required by some visa sponsors, particularly for teachers working outside major cities.

How to apply for teaching jobs in the US

Foreign teachers can follow several steps when seeking employment in the US.

1. Get your foreign qualifications evaluated

International applicants may need to have their academic qualifications evaluated by an approved credential evaluation agency.

The evaluation typically examines an applicant's academic records on a course-by-course basis and determines whether their foreign degree is comparable to US educational standards.

Applicants can use recognised evaluation agencies, including organisations listed by the National Association of Credential Evaluation Services (NACES).

2. Apply through a J-1 visa sponsor

One of the main routes for international teachers is the J-1 Teacher programme.

Applicants can apply through organisations designated by the US Department of State to sponsor exchange visitors.

These organisations can help match eligible teachers with participating schools and handle the visa sponsorship process.

Some designated sponsors include Participate Learning, Educational Partners International (EPI), Cultural Vistas and Spirit Cultural Exchange.

The J-1 Teacher programme can allow eligible foreign teachers to work in the US for several years, depending on the terms of their programme and visa.

3. Meet state licensing requirements

After being selected by a sponsor or school, applicants must meet the teacher licensing requirements of the state where they will work.

Requirements vary from one state to another. Some states provide temporary or provisional licences for international teachers, while others may require applicants to complete additional assessments or examinations.

Foreign teachers may also be required to take US teacher certification examinations, such as the Praxis tests, depending on the state's rules.

4. Attend interviews and secure visa

Applicants may have to complete interviews with their sponsoring organisation and prospective US schools.

Once a school offers an eligible teacher a position and the sponsorship process is completed, the designated sponsor issues Form DS-2019.

The applicant can then use the form to apply for a J-1 visa and attend an interview at a US embassy or consulate.

Subjects with high demand for teachers

Foreign teachers may improve their employment prospects by specialising in subjects where US schools face shortages.

These areas include:

Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)

Special education

Dual-language and language-immersion programmes

Languages such as Spanish and Mandarin

Teachers with qualifications and experience in these areas may find more opportunities, although eligibility and demand vary by state and school district.

Foreign educators should check the requirements of their chosen state and the specific visa sponsor before starting the application process, as requirements can differ significantly.

US expands visa pilot programme

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the US Department of State had announced a new visa pilot programme on July 22, 2026, which was scheduled to run through December 31, 2026.

Under the new expedited scheme, eligible B visa applicants could pay $750 to secure an interview within 10 business days.

The State Department later expanded the programme on August 18, 2026, adding more embassy and consulate locations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh