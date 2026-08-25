Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on August 25, 2026, that the online passport application platform is temporarily unavailable

The Ministry said users may face difficulties accessing passport.mfa.gov.gh to submit their applications

Technical teams from the Ministry and the National Signals Bureau are working to restore the platform

Ghana's online passport application portal has gone offline following technical difficulties, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Tuesday, 25 August 2026.

The Ministry issued a formal statement advising the public that access to passport.mfa.gov.gh had been disrupted, meaning applicants attempting to submit passport requests through the platform may be unable to do so until the issue is resolved.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the online passport application platform is temporarily unavailable. Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Source: Facebook

According to the Ministry, its technical team has been deployed in collaboration with the National Signals Bureau to diagnose and address the problem.

No timeframe for the restoration of the service was given in the statement, though the Ministry indicated it would issue a follow-up announcement once the platform was back online.

The Ministry apologised to members of the public for the disruption and the inconvenience it may cause to those with pending or urgent applications.

What Applicants Should Know

Ghanaians who rely on the digital portal to submit new passport applications or manage existing ones are advised to wait for an official update from the Ministry before attempting to access the site.

The statement did not indicate whether any alternative arrangement had been put in place to accommodate applicants during the downtime.

The passport.mfa.gov.gh platform serves as the primary online gateway for Ghanaian citizens seeking to apply for or renew travel documents, making its unavailability a concern for residents and diaspora members with time-sensitive travel plans.

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Source: YEN.com.gh