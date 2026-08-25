Ghana Passport Application Website Down Due to Technical Challenges, Foreign Affairs Shares Details
- Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on August 25, 2026, that the online passport application platform is temporarily unavailable
- The Ministry said users may face difficulties accessing passport.mfa.gov.gh to submit their applications
- Technical teams from the Ministry and the National Signals Bureau are working to restore the platform
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Ghana's online passport application portal has gone offline following technical difficulties, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Tuesday, 25 August 2026.
The Ministry issued a formal statement advising the public that access to passport.mfa.gov.gh had been disrupted, meaning applicants attempting to submit passport requests through the platform may be unable to do so until the issue is resolved.
According to the Ministry, its technical team has been deployed in collaboration with the National Signals Bureau to diagnose and address the problem.
No timeframe for the restoration of the service was given in the statement, though the Ministry indicated it would issue a follow-up announcement once the platform was back online.
The Ministry apologised to members of the public for the disruption and the inconvenience it may cause to those with pending or urgent applications.
What Applicants Should Know
Ghanaians who rely on the digital portal to submit new passport applications or manage existing ones are advised to wait for an official update from the Ministry before attempting to access the site.
The statement did not indicate whether any alternative arrangement had been put in place to accommodate applicants during the downtime.
The passport.mfa.gov.gh platform serves as the primary online gateway for Ghanaian citizens seeking to apply for or renew travel documents, making its unavailability a concern for residents and diaspora members with time-sensitive travel plans.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.