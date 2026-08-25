ECG Announces 7-Hour Power Outage in Parts of Eastern Region on Wednesday, August 26
- The ECG has announced a planned power outage for parts of the Eastern Region
- The interruption is expected to last several hours as maintenance works are carried out
- Residents and businesses in the affected areas have been advised to take the necessary precautions
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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a temporary power supply interruption scheduled for Wednesday, August 26, 2026, across several communities in the Eastern Region.
According to a notice issued on Monday, August 24, 2026, the power distributor will be undertaking planned maintenance works aimed at improving service delivery across its network in the region.
The maintenance exercise will result in a seven-hour power outage from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Affected Communities
- Amanase
- Kyekyewere
- Mankrong
- Asuboi
- Ayeeh Apeatu
- Boye Fitter, and surrounding areas
ECG expressed regret for any inconvenience the power outage may cause to residents and businesses within the affected enclaves during the period of the exercise.
Customers in these areas are advised to plan accordingly and unplug sensitive electrical appliances prior to the commencement of the maintenance works.
Read the ECG's public notice on Facebook below:
ECG lists areas for three-day outages
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had scheduled maintenance outages across parts of the Central and Volta Regions from Tuesday to Thursday.
ECG had listed dozens of communities in the Central Region across all three days, with outages running from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Residents in Golokwati in the Volta Region faced disruption on Tuesday, August 25, alongside surrounding areas.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.