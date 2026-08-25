The ECG has announced a planned power outage for parts of the Eastern Region

The interruption is expected to last several hours as maintenance works are carried out

Residents and businesses in the affected areas have been advised to take the necessary precautions

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a temporary power supply interruption scheduled for Wednesday, August 26, 2026, across several communities in the Eastern Region.

According to a notice issued on Monday, August 24, 2026, the power distributor will be undertaking planned maintenance works aimed at improving service delivery across its network in the region.

The ECG announces a 7-hour power outage in parts of the Eastern Region on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The maintenance exercise will result in a seven-hour power outage from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Affected Communities

Amanase

Kyekyewere

Mankrong

Asuboi

Ayeeh Apeatu

Boye Fitter, and surrounding areas

ECG expressed regret for any inconvenience the power outage may cause to residents and businesses within the affected enclaves during the period of the exercise.

Customers in these areas are advised to plan accordingly and unplug sensitive electrical appliances prior to the commencement of the maintenance works.

Read the ECG's public notice on Facebook below:

ECG lists areas for three-day outages

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had scheduled maintenance outages across parts of the Central and Volta Regions from Tuesday to Thursday.

ECG had listed dozens of communities in the Central Region across all three days, with outages running from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Residents in Golokwati in the Volta Region faced disruption on Tuesday, August 25, alongside surrounding areas.

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Source: YEN.com.gh