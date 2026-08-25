The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its afternoon weather forecast for Monday, August 25, 2026, covering all regions of the country

GMet warned of isolated thunderstorms and rain heading towards the transition and northern sectors later in the evening

Cooler-than-usual night and early morning temperatures are expected nationwide, with the sea state reported as calm

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its weather forecast for Monday afternoon, August 25, 2026, projecting a mix of cloudy skies and sunshine across the country, alongside pockets of rain in several areas.

According to GMet, clouds and sunshine will take turns throughout the afternoon in all parts of Ghana.

The GMet lists areas to experience rain and thunderstorms this afternoon, August 25, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The coastal and middle sectors are likely to experience light rain or drizzle in a few locations, while the transition and northern sectors should brace for isolated thunderstorms and rainfall later in the evening.

GMet said residents can also expect relatively cool temperatures through the night and into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Southern Ghana weather conditions

Across the south, a number of towns including Aflao, Kasoa, Winneba, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim, Ho, Kumasi, Obuasi, Tarkwa, and Sefwi Bekwai will experience variably cloudy conditions this afternoon.

Drizzle is forecast for Anloga and Accra, while slight rain is expected in Koforidua, Akim Oda, and Kwahu Tafo.

In the forest and transition belt, Kete Krachi and Atebubu will see variably cloudy skies, while towns such as Ejura, Kintampo, Goaso, Sunyani, Techiman, and Sampa are set for sunny intervals.

Northern Ghana forecast

The north is in for a brighter afternoon overall, with sunny intervals forecast for Yendi, Tamale, Bole, Damongo, Bolgatanga, Nalerigu, Wa, and Jirapa.

However, evening thunderstorms remain a possibility for communities across the transition and northern zones.

GMet noted that sea conditions are currently calm, which is favourable news for fishing communities and maritime activities along the coast.

The agency urged the public to remain cautious on the roads and to drive carefully throughout the day.

ECG announces dumsor schedule for Eastern Region

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that ECG had announced a planned power outage for parts of the Eastern Region.

The interruption was expected to last several hours as maintenance works were carried out.

Residents and businesses in the affected areas were advised to take the necessary precautions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh