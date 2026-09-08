Mahama Ayariga has announced plans to modernise waste collection in Ghana with a specially designed Aboboyaa

The proposed tricycle will have self-loading and automatic-tipping features to reduce the physical burden on waste collectors

The government is also developing a national strategy to provide household waste bins and improve community sanitation

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The Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has announced plans to introduce an improved Aboboyaa design as part of efforts to transform waste management in Ghana.

Ghana’s proposed automatic Aboboyaa to make community waste collection easier. Image credit: Mahama Ayariga

Source: UGC

The proposed tricycle will be able to load refuse and automatically tip it at designated disposal or transfer stations. It is expected to reduce the strenuous manual work performed by waste collectors.

Currently, workers are often required to lift heavy bags and other refuse into tricycles before transporting them. Ayariga explained that the ministry is working on producing a design that will make the process safer and more efficient.

Improving community waste collection

The proposed system will allow Aboboyaa operators to collect refuse within communities and discharge it at nearby transfer stations.

This could prevent the slow-moving tricycles from travelling long distances on major roads while carrying waste. Authorities are also considering placing transfer stations closer to communities to shorten travelling distances and reduce operational costs.

The new Aboboyaa remains at the planning stage. Details concerning its manufacturer, production cost, number of vehicles and expected rollout date have not been announced.

Waste bins for households

Mahama Ayariga also disclosed that the government is developing a national strategy to provide waste bins for households.

The initiative is intended to improve the storage and separation of refuse before collection. It could also support a more organised door-to-door collection system across the country.

The government further intends to apply the “polluter-pays” principle. Under the proposed arrangement, households, businesses, factories and other establishments that generate waste will contribute towards its collection, transportation and treatment.

However, no definite distribution date, budget or number of household bins has been announced. Both initiatives therefore remain government plans being developed rather than programmes already implemented nationwide.

TikToker shared why Kantanka Aboboyaa stands out

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikToker Rich Armani shared his excitement after coming across a Kantanka Boafo Aboboyaa at a washing bay and taking a closer look at the machine.

He praised the quality of the Ghana-made vehicle, pointing out that it comes with six gears and looks well-built from what he observed.

Rich Armani also used the moment to urge Ghanaians to support locally made products instead of always choosing foreign alternatives.

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Source: YEN.com.gh