Attorney General Dr Dominic Ayine inaugurated the Constitution Review Implementation Committee to act on proposals for Ghana's 1992 Constitution

The 11-member committee, chaired by former AG Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, draws members from Parliament, local government and legal circles

The committee will examine the government's position paper alongside recommendations from the Constitution Review Committee

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Attorney General and Minister of Justice Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine has inaugurated an 11-member Constitution Review Implementation Committee, tasked with developing a concrete framework for reviewing Ghana's 1992 Constitution.

The inauguration follows the government's publication of its position paper on proposals contained in the report of the Constitution Review Committee, which was chaired by Professor H. Kwesi Prempeh.

Barker Vormawor and Charlotte Kesson-Smith nab pivotal roles on the constitutional reform committee

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The new body will examine both that position paper and the committee's recommendations to chart a path for implementation.

Presidential Legal Counsel and former Attorney General Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong will chair the committee.

The remaining ten members are Dr Justice Srem Sai, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, Charlotte Osei, Dr Rainer Akumperigya, Emelia Ankomah, Kwame Ayimadu Antwi, Samuel Passah, Oliver Baker Vormawor, Salamatu Iliasu and Eric Owusu-Mensa.

Emelia Ankomah represents the Majority in Parliament, while Kwame Ayimadu Antwi represents the Minority.

Samuel Passah speaks for local government interests, and Eric Owusu-Mensa serves as Parliament's representative.

Baker-Vormawor takes on the role of Secretary, with Salamatu Iliasu serving as Draftsperson.

Translating Recommendations Into Action

The committee's principal mandate is to translate the recommendations accepted by government into structured proposals and actionable steps.

The government has stated its commitment to ensuring the constitutional review process remains inclusive and transparent, and that it reflects the broader aspirations of the Ghanaian public while reinforcing democratic governance.

The inauguration represents the next formal stage in the review process, coming after the Constitution Review Committee submitted its report and the government formally considered the proposals contained within it.

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Source: YEN.com.gh