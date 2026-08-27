Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga identified Millicent Yeboah-Amankwah as his wife during his ministerial vetting on August 27, 2026

Millicent is a 34-year-old first-term MP who won the Sunyani West seat in the December 2024 general election

The adorable couple are parliamentary colleagues, with both currently serving in Ghana's Ninth Parliament

Millicent Yeboah-Amankwah has come into the spotlight after Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga confirmed during his parliamentary vetting on Thursday, August 27, 2026, that she is his wife.

Millicent Yeboah-Amankwah: What to know about Mahama Ayariga’s wife. Image credit: P.Y Event, Millicent Yeboah-Amankwah

Source: Facebook

The revelation has sparked renewed interest in the 34-year-old politician, who serves as the Member of Parliament for Sunyani West in the Ninth Parliament and is a first-time politician.

She entered Parliament after winning the constituency in the December 2024 general election.

Millicent Yeboah-Amankwah’s political journey

Millicent Yeboah-Amankwah secured the Sunyani West parliamentary seat in the 2024 election, defeating the then-incumbent New Patriotic Party MP, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah.

She polled 26,828 votes, representing 57.64% of the valid votes cast, while Baffour-Awuah obtained 19,715 votes, representing 42.36%. Her victory marked her transition into national politics as a first-time MP.

Millicent Yeboah-Amankwah’s career before Parliament

Before entering politics, Millicent built a career in business management and consultancy.

She previously worked as a branch manager for Verna Mineral Water and later became Managing Director of MEA Connect Consultants.

Her educational background includes studies at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Ghana and the University of Law in the United Kingdom.

Her work as an MP

As a first-term legislator, Millicent has taken on parliamentary responsibilities while representing the people of Sunyani West.

She serves on the Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions Committee, contributing to parliamentary discussions on employment and labour-related matters.

Her position in Parliament also places her alongside her husband, Mahama Ayariga, who represents Bawku Central.

This makes the couple colleagues in Ghana’s current Parliament while both continue to pursue their respective political responsibilities.

How Millicent's marriage to Ayariga came into focus

Millicent’s marriage to Mahama Ayariga became a major talking point during his ministerial vetting on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

During the proceedings, Appointments Committee Chairman Bernard Ahiafor introduced members of Ayariga’s family who were present and mentioned his father-in-law but initially did not identify his wife.

Ayariga drew attention to the omission, saying: “Mr Chairman, you have introduced the father-in-law, but you haven’t introduced the daughter.”

Ahiafor subsequently introduced her as “Hon Mrs Ayariga, formerly known as Hon Millicent Yeboah-Amankwah.”

The moment brought renewed public interest in the Sunyani West MP, with many people taking a closer look at her background and political career.

Ayariga and Millicent's old outing moment surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old video of the two MPs together at a high-profile Otumfuo dinner in Kumasi resurfaced online following Ayariga's revelation.

The confirmation drew renewed attention to the footage, with many social media users unaware that the two politicians were married

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh