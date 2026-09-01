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List of Achievements by the Chinese Man Enstooled as Chief on Ga Land
Ghana

List of Achievements by the Chinese Man Enstooled as Chief on Ga Land

by  Blessed Antwi
4 min read
  • Chinese businessman Zheng Xiangming was enstooled as a development chief after several years of investment in Ghana
  • His Bright International Industrial Park at Afienya reportedly accommodates nearly 70 factories and employs over 10,000 people
  • His projects cover manufacturing, skills development, fish farming, construction and a major amusement park development

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Chinese businessman Zheng Xiangming has attracted attention following his enstoolment as a development chief within the Ga traditional area.

Ghana, Zheng Xiangming, Afienya, China, GA, Ga Land, Investment
Chinese businessman’s development projects on Ga land before his enstoolment. Image credit: Ghana Investment Promotion Authority
Source: UGC

The chairman of Greenhouse International Development Group Ghana Limited was given the traditional title Hiowe Gblaka Noryam Matse, Nene Asumahtsu I during a ceremony held at the Bright International Industrial Park on Friday, August 28, 2026.

Some reports have spelt his stool name as Nene Asumadzo I or Nene Asumadzro I. However, Nene Asumahtsu I is the version appearing in several published reports.

The ceremony was held alongside an event marking Greenhouse Group’s large-scale modern forestry and livestock development project.

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Although no publicly available statement from the installing traditional authorities lists every reason for the enstoolment, Zheng’s investments, employment creation and industrial projects have been widely linked to the honour.

Zheng Xiangming's industrial achievements

Zheng established Greenhouse International Development Group Ghana Limited in 2011. The company later developed the Bright International Industrial Park at Afienya in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the Ghana News Agency, President John Mahama stated in October 2025 that the industrial park accommodated nearly 70 operating factories.

The factories manufacture mattresses, furniture, refrigerators, freezers, television sets, clothing and other household products in Ghana.

Products manufactured within the enclave are also sold through Afri Mall. President Mahama said eight branches of the mall had been opened across the country to give consumers access to locally manufactured goods.

The industrial park has reportedly created more than 10,000 jobs. More than half of its workers are women, including young women, single mothers and school leavers who receive training before being assigned roles.

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A feature shared by the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority also indicated that the park may have created approximately 15,000 indirect jobs.

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The development has brought increased commercial activity to Afienya and surrounding communities. The park contains supporting facilities such as a clinic, hotel, bank, shops, warehouses and construction-related businesses.

Agriculture, training and tourism

Greenhouse Group has also invested in fish farming through China Fujian Fishing Ghana Limited at Asutsuare.

According to the company, the farm has more than 2,000 fish cages, a hatchery, nursery ponds, a laboratory and a fish-feed production facility. These figures, however, are company claims and have not been independently audited publicly.

Zheng’s company has also worked with the University of Ghana Business School to explore internships, practical industrial training and innovation opportunities for students.

Another major project associated with him is the Bright International Amusement Park at Afienya. President Mahama cut the sod for the project in October 2025.

The proposed facility is expected to include a five-star hotel, a large water park, conference centre, golf villas, artificial beach, restaurants and sightseeing yachts. Since construction is not yet complete, it remains a future development rather than a finished achievement.

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Together, Zheng’s factories, employment opportunities and continuing investments appear to have played the central role in his recognition as a development chief.

Achievement

Location

Reported impact

Bright International Industrial Park

Afienya

Houses nearly 70 operating factories

Employment creation

Afienya and surrounding areas

More than 10,000 direct jobs, with over 50% reportedly held by women

Local manufacturing

Afienya

Production of furniture, mattresses, TVs, refrigerators and household appliances

Afri Mall outlets

Across Ghana

Eight outlets reportedly selling products manufactured in Ghana

Fish farming investment

Asutsuare

Over 2,000 fish cages, a hatchery, nursery ponds and feed-production facilities

Student skills development

Afienya

Internship and practical training discussions with the University of Ghana

Bright International Amusement Park

Afienya

Proposed hotel, water park, conference centre, golf villas and artificial beach

Forestry and livestock project

Ghana

Expected to support food production, job creation and agricultural value addition

Aldes Ozols enstooled as Supresu Nkosuohene

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Chiefs and elders who have selected Soviate Lavi, a businessman who has made a name for himself in Ghanaian communities via philanthropy and business, to important traditional positions.

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This is a part of the Supresu traditional leaders' efforts to acknowledge Aldes Ozols' outstanding contributions to the advancement and development of the community.

After his enthronement, Ghanaians expressed their excitement, celebrating his accomplishments and expressing hope for constructive community change.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Blessed Antwi avatar

Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.

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