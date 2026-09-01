List of Achievements by the Chinese Man Enstooled as Chief on Ga Land
- Chinese businessman Zheng Xiangming was enstooled as a development chief after several years of investment in Ghana
- His Bright International Industrial Park at Afienya reportedly accommodates nearly 70 factories and employs over 10,000 people
- His projects cover manufacturing, skills development, fish farming, construction and a major amusement park development
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Chinese businessman Zheng Xiangming has attracted attention following his enstoolment as a development chief within the Ga traditional area.
The chairman of Greenhouse International Development Group Ghana Limited was given the traditional title Hiowe Gblaka Noryam Matse, Nene Asumahtsu I during a ceremony held at the Bright International Industrial Park on Friday, August 28, 2026.
Some reports have spelt his stool name as Nene Asumadzo I or Nene Asumadzro I. However, Nene Asumahtsu I is the version appearing in several published reports.
The ceremony was held alongside an event marking Greenhouse Group’s large-scale modern forestry and livestock development project.
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Although no publicly available statement from the installing traditional authorities lists every reason for the enstoolment, Zheng’s investments, employment creation and industrial projects have been widely linked to the honour.
Zheng Xiangming's industrial achievements
Zheng established Greenhouse International Development Group Ghana Limited in 2011. The company later developed the Bright International Industrial Park at Afienya in the Greater Accra Region.
According to the Ghana News Agency, President John Mahama stated in October 2025 that the industrial park accommodated nearly 70 operating factories.
The factories manufacture mattresses, furniture, refrigerators, freezers, television sets, clothing and other household products in Ghana.
Products manufactured within the enclave are also sold through Afri Mall. President Mahama said eight branches of the mall had been opened across the country to give consumers access to locally manufactured goods.
The industrial park has reportedly created more than 10,000 jobs. More than half of its workers are women, including young women, single mothers and school leavers who receive training before being assigned roles.
A feature shared by the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority also indicated that the park may have created approximately 15,000 indirect jobs.
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The development has brought increased commercial activity to Afienya and surrounding communities. The park contains supporting facilities such as a clinic, hotel, bank, shops, warehouses and construction-related businesses.
Agriculture, training and tourism
Greenhouse Group has also invested in fish farming through China Fujian Fishing Ghana Limited at Asutsuare.
According to the company, the farm has more than 2,000 fish cages, a hatchery, nursery ponds, a laboratory and a fish-feed production facility. These figures, however, are company claims and have not been independently audited publicly.
Zheng’s company has also worked with the University of Ghana Business School to explore internships, practical industrial training and innovation opportunities for students.
Another major project associated with him is the Bright International Amusement Park at Afienya. President Mahama cut the sod for the project in October 2025.
The proposed facility is expected to include a five-star hotel, a large water park, conference centre, golf villas, artificial beach, restaurants and sightseeing yachts. Since construction is not yet complete, it remains a future development rather than a finished achievement.
Together, Zheng’s factories, employment opportunities and continuing investments appear to have played the central role in his recognition as a development chief.
Achievement
Location
Reported impact
Bright International Industrial Park
Afienya
Houses nearly 70 operating factories
Employment creation
Afienya and surrounding areas
More than 10,000 direct jobs, with over 50% reportedly held by women
Local manufacturing
Afienya
Production of furniture, mattresses, TVs, refrigerators and household appliances
Afri Mall outlets
Across Ghana
Eight outlets reportedly selling products manufactured in Ghana
Fish farming investment
Asutsuare
Over 2,000 fish cages, a hatchery, nursery ponds and feed-production facilities
Student skills development
Afienya
Internship and practical training discussions with the University of Ghana
Bright International Amusement Park
Afienya
Proposed hotel, water park, conference centre, golf villas and artificial beach
Forestry and livestock project
Ghana
Expected to support food production, job creation and agricultural value addition
Aldes Ozols enstooled as Supresu Nkosuohene
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Chiefs and elders who have selected Soviate Lavi, a businessman who has made a name for himself in Ghanaian communities via philanthropy and business, to important traditional positions.
This is a part of the Supresu traditional leaders' efforts to acknowledge Aldes Ozols' outstanding contributions to the advancement and development of the community.
After his enthronement, Ghanaians expressed their excitement, celebrating his accomplishments and expressing hope for constructive community change.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.