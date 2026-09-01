Chinese businessman Zheng Xiangming was enstooled as a development chief after several years of investment in Ghana

His Bright International Industrial Park at Afienya reportedly accommodates nearly 70 factories and employs over 10,000 people

His projects cover manufacturing, skills development, fish farming, construction and a major amusement park development

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Chinese businessman Zheng Xiangming has attracted attention following his enstoolment as a development chief within the Ga traditional area.

Chinese businessman’s development projects on Ga land before his enstoolment. Image credit: Ghana Investment Promotion Authority

Source: UGC

The chairman of Greenhouse International Development Group Ghana Limited was given the traditional title Hiowe Gblaka Noryam Matse, Nene Asumahtsu I during a ceremony held at the Bright International Industrial Park on Friday, August 28, 2026.

Some reports have spelt his stool name as Nene Asumadzo I or Nene Asumadzro I. However, Nene Asumahtsu I is the version appearing in several published reports.

The ceremony was held alongside an event marking Greenhouse Group’s large-scale modern forestry and livestock development project.

Although no publicly available statement from the installing traditional authorities lists every reason for the enstoolment, Zheng’s investments, employment creation and industrial projects have been widely linked to the honour.

Zheng Xiangming's industrial achievements

Zheng established Greenhouse International Development Group Ghana Limited in 2011. The company later developed the Bright International Industrial Park at Afienya in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the Ghana News Agency, President John Mahama stated in October 2025 that the industrial park accommodated nearly 70 operating factories.

The factories manufacture mattresses, furniture, refrigerators, freezers, television sets, clothing and other household products in Ghana.

Products manufactured within the enclave are also sold through Afri Mall. President Mahama said eight branches of the mall had been opened across the country to give consumers access to locally manufactured goods.

The industrial park has reportedly created more than 10,000 jobs. More than half of its workers are women, including young women, single mothers and school leavers who receive training before being assigned roles.

A feature shared by the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority also indicated that the park may have created approximately 15,000 indirect jobs.

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The development has brought increased commercial activity to Afienya and surrounding communities. The park contains supporting facilities such as a clinic, hotel, bank, shops, warehouses and construction-related businesses.

Agriculture, training and tourism

Greenhouse Group has also invested in fish farming through China Fujian Fishing Ghana Limited at Asutsuare.

According to the company, the farm has more than 2,000 fish cages, a hatchery, nursery ponds, a laboratory and a fish-feed production facility. These figures, however, are company claims and have not been independently audited publicly.

Zheng’s company has also worked with the University of Ghana Business School to explore internships, practical industrial training and innovation opportunities for students.

Another major project associated with him is the Bright International Amusement Park at Afienya. President Mahama cut the sod for the project in October 2025.

The proposed facility is expected to include a five-star hotel, a large water park, conference centre, golf villas, artificial beach, restaurants and sightseeing yachts. Since construction is not yet complete, it remains a future development rather than a finished achievement.

Together, Zheng’s factories, employment opportunities and continuing investments appear to have played the central role in his recognition as a development chief.

Achievement Location Reported impact Bright International Industrial Park Afienya Houses nearly 70 operating factories Employment creation Afienya and surrounding areas More than 10,000 direct jobs, with over 50% reportedly held by women Local manufacturing Afienya Production of furniture, mattresses, TVs, refrigerators and household appliances Afri Mall outlets Across Ghana Eight outlets reportedly selling products manufactured in Ghana Fish farming investment Asutsuare Over 2,000 fish cages, a hatchery, nursery ponds and feed-production facilities Student skills development Afienya Internship and practical training discussions with the University of Ghana Bright International Amusement Park Afienya Proposed hotel, water park, conference centre, golf villas and artificial beach Forestry and livestock project Ghana Expected to support food production, job creation and agricultural value addition

Aldes Ozols enstooled as Supresu Nkosuohene

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Chiefs and elders who have selected Soviate Lavi, a businessman who has made a name for himself in Ghanaian communities via philanthropy and business, to important traditional positions.

This is a part of the Supresu traditional leaders' efforts to acknowledge Aldes Ozols' outstanding contributions to the advancement and development of the community.

After his enthronement, Ghanaians expressed their excitement, celebrating his accomplishments and expressing hope for constructive community change.

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Source: YEN.com.gh