Opoku Sanaa announced his new role at Roland Europe Group in a Facebook post on Monday, August 31, 2026

The musician and husband of TV3 Ghana presenter Anita Akuffo will serve as Head of Sales for the Middle East and Africa region

Fans and friends flooded the comments with congratulations, with some jokingly crediting Anita Akuffo for bringing him good fortune

Ghanaian musician and husband of award-winning Ghanaian media personality Anita Akuffo, Opoku Sanaa, has landed a high-profile corporate appointment, joining Roland Europe Group as Head of Sales for the Middle East and Africa region.

Opoku Sanaa, the husband of TV3 personality Anita Akuffo lands a new appointment as the head of sales at Roland Europe Group. Photo source: Opoku Sanaa

Source: Facebook

The business executive broke the news himself on Facebook on Monday, August 31, 2026, writing:

"A new chapter begins. 🎶 Excited to join Roland Europe Group as Head of Sales – Middle East & Africa."

The post quickly drew warm congratulations from fans and colleagues who celebrated the milestone.

Roland Europe Group is the European arm of Roland Corporation, a globally recognised manufacturer of electronic musical instruments, recording equipment, and professional audio technology.

Opoku Sanaa's background in music positions him as a fitting choice to lead the company's commercial push across two of the world's most dynamic and fast-growing markets.

Opoku Sanaa's appointment at Roland Europe Group

Beyond his music career, Opoku Sanaa is widely known in Ghana as the husband of Anita Akuffo, the award-winning presenter at TV3 Ghana, whom he married in a lovely ceremony in may 2026.

The couple's public profile meant the announcement attracted significant attention well beyond industry circles, with many followers treating the news as a shared celebration for the family.

Sanaa also holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Leicester, UK, and a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Ghana.

He has previously held senior commercial and leadership roles with several global organisations, including Yamaha Corporation, Isuzu Motors and Daimler Truck, where he led regional growth initiatives, pricing strategy, market development and commercial performance across multiple international markets in Africa and the Middle East.

The one-time Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Instrumentalist of the Year award winner is also a creative entrepreneur and a renowned author, who recently published his book "Passion, Persistence & Progress – Make the Dream Work".

His move into a senior sales leadership role marks a notable pivot, blending his deep familiarity with the music world and the commercial demands of a global brand targeting the African and Middle Eastern markets.

The Facebook post of Opoku Sanaa announcing his new appointment is below:

Reactions to Opoku Sanaa's appointment

Friends and fans were quick to celebrate the news in the comments.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Senanu Tsikata wrote:

"Congratulations. May greater and higher appointments and roles follow soonest."

Kwaku Boahene said:

"Wow, big win. To God alone be all the glory."

Georgina Adu Danyin commented:

"Wow, congratulations to you. You see, my dear sista Anita has brought good luck to you? It's the doing of the Lord."

Opoku Sanaa relocates to Ghana after wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Opoku Sanaa's farewell to Dubai as he announced his permanent return to Ghana after a decade-long journey filled with significant professional milestones and personal reflections.

His emotional farewell resonated deeply, emphasising not just a change of scenery but the beginning of a new chapter alongside his wife, TV3 presenter Anita Akuffo, showcasing a love story enriched by years of growth and dedication.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh