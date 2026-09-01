The United States government published an updated deportation list naming 427 individuals from West Africa, complete with photos and criminal charges

Nigeria accounts for the largest share with 134 people listed, followed by Liberia with 111 and Ghana with 44 individuals named

Several Ghanaians appear on the list facing charges ranging from identity theft and kidnapping to money laundering and immigration document fraud

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The United States government has released an updated deportation list identifying 427 individuals from across West Africa, publishing their names, photographs, and the specific criminal charges associated with each person.

The U.S. government releases an updated deportation list naming 427 West Africans, including individuals from Nigeria, Liberia and Ghana. Image credit: CapRadio, Reuters

Source: UGC

Nigeria tops the list with 134 individuals named, followed by Liberia with 111 and Ghana with 44. Other countries represented include Cape Verde with 26, Senegal with 22, Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia with 15 each, Mauritania with 12, Burkina Faso and Niger with 10 each, Sierra Leone with 9, Togo with 7, Guinea with 6, Mali with 5, and both Guinea-Bissau and Benin with one individual each.

Crimes listed against those named

The offences recorded against those on the list span a broad range of criminal conduct across multiple US states.

Among individuals from Togo, Mawuli Missiadan was arrested in Buckeye, Arizona, on charges that include sexual exploitation of a minor and probation violation.

Koffi Bassowou faces child-related offences following an arrest in Charlotte, North Carolina, while Komlanvi Edoh faces a sexual assault charge out of Houston, Texas.

Abraham Ahiagbedey is linked to armed street robbery in Orlando, Florida, and Abdoul Agbere faces fraud and embezzlement charges from an arrest in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Among those named from Guinea, Abdoulaye Thiam was arrested in Washington, D.C., on charges of larceny, credit card fraud, identity theft, and forgery.

Mamady Conde faces wire fraud and money laundering charges from El Paso, Texas, while Abdourahamane Barry is accused of fraud and counterfeiting following an arrest in New York.

Ghanaians on the US deportation list

Several Ghanaians feature on the list with varying charges.

Success Bounte, arrested in Newark, New Jersey, faces identity theft, robbery, burglary, and credit card fraud charges, and is noted to have a gang affiliation with the West Side Rolling 60s.

Charles Amofa was arrested in Hagerstown, Maryland, on charges including kidnapping, while Kofi Osei, arrested in Hopewell, Virginia, faces wire fraud, false statement fraud, and money laundering charges.

Daniel Jackson-Caternor was arrested in Baltimore, Maryland, on drug-related charges.

Others from Ghana include George Hayford, arrested in Orlando on fraud charges; Eric Amoah, arrested in Dumfries, Virginia, for immigration document fraud and money laundering; and Gifty Kusi, arrested in Westerville, Ohio, also on fraud-related charges.

The list additionally includes individuals from Gabon, with Patrick Ndong Bike, Ibrahim Bocoum, and Salif Ndama Traore all facing money laundering charges arising from arrests in Houston, Bastrop, and Newark, respectively.

US deports 10 criminal foreign nationals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the recent US deportation of 10 convicted criminals, announced on July 30, 2026.

This operation involved individuals from multiple countries, each bearing serious criminal records that have raised concerns about public safety.

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Source: YEN.com.gh