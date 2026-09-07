Ghana Water Ltd announced the resumption of spillage from the Weija Dam starting Wednesday, September 9, 2026

The water level at the dam rose to 45.2 feet, nearing the critical 46-foot threshold due to heavy upstream rains

GWL named communities likely to be affected and called on NADMO and other authorities to prepare for evacuation

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Residents living downstream of the Weija Dam have been urged to leave their homes ahead of planned water spillage set to begin on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

Ghana Water Ltd announces resumption of Weija Dam spillage on 9 September 2026 due to high water levels, warning affected communities to prepare for evacuation. Image credit: UGC

Source: Facebook

Ghana Water Ltd (GWL) issued a press statement on Monday, September 7, 2026, warning that the dam's water level had climbed to 45.2 feet, dangerously close to the 46-foot maximum threshold.

The company attributed the rise to sustained heavy rainfall upstream and continued precipitation across the catchment area of the Densu River and its tributaries.

Communities in the path of the spillage

GWL identified several communities that could face the brunt of the flooding.

These include Tetegu, Oblogo, Pambros Salt, Lower McCarthy Hill, Lower Weija, Bojo Beach, Ada Kopey and surrounding areas.

Residents in these locations were advised to remain alert, heed official evacuation instructions, and stay away from any activities that could put them at risk.

The company also reached out directly to key institutions, calling on the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the District Assembly, traditional authorities, Assembly Members and resident associations to coordinate precautionary measures and prepare for an orderly evacuation of affected populations.

GWL pledges continued monitoring

GWL gave assurances that it would continue to track the situation closely and update the public as conditions develop.

In its statement, the company emphasised that the welfare of downstream communities remained its top concern and appealed for public cooperation to make any evacuation as smooth as possible.

"GWL is closely watching the situation and will continue to provide updates. The safety of residents is still our priority, and public cooperation is essential," it said.

The Weija Dam, which sits on the Densu River and serves as a key water supply source for parts of Accra, has a history of spillage events during periods of intense rainfall, often posing significant risks to communities located along its lower reaches.

NADMO shares list of flood-prone areas

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that NADMO had a list of Greater Accra's flood-prone districts during the escalating rainy season warnings.

Climate change and urbanisation contribute to increased flooding risks across Ghana's key regions.

Specific areas within Ledzokuku and Ayawaso municipalities are highlighted as particularly vulnerable.

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Source: YEN.com.gh