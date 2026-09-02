Angel Maxine has disclosed that he had been living with osteonecrosis, a condition that caused bone tissue to die and left him in constant pain for years

The Ghanaian LGBTQ advocate disclosed that his first hip surgery in January 2025 failed, forcing him to undergo a second procedure over a year later

Angel Maxine shared that strong painkillers affected his liver and that he has had to decline gigs as he continues to recover from the illness

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Ghanaian LGBTQ advocate Angel Maxine has broken his silence on a prolonged health crisis, sharing details of a painful diagnosis, two hip surgeries, and a recovery process that has quietly reshaped his life over the past few years.

Ghanaian LGBTQ advocate Angel Maxine opens up about his Osteonecrosis diagnosis and two hip surgeries. Image credit: Angel Maxine

Source: Instagram

In a post to his official Instagram account on September 1, 2026, Angel Maxine confirmed he had been diagnosed with osteonecrosis, a condition where diminished blood supply causes bone tissue to deteriorate.

The condition attacked his hip and left him in near-constant pain for years, with some nights spent in tears and periods where walking became genuinely difficult.

Angel Maxine's hip surgery and failed procedure

To manage the pain before he relocated to Germany, Angel Maxine turned to strong painkillers.

He disclosed that sustained use of the medicine eventually took a toll on his liver, compounding an already difficult situation.

Throughout this period, he continued to show up at events and remain publicly visible, giving little indication of the extent of what he was going through.

His first hip replacement was carried out on January 26, 2025, but the procedure did not go as hoped and ultimately failed.

Less than a year later, on January 29, 2026, he underwent a second surgery.

The LGBTQ advocate described this second operation as successful, though the road since has not been straightforward.

He has been committed to physiotherapy, training and rehabilitation as part of a slow but deliberate effort to restore proper movement and rebuild his physical strength.

Angel Maxine's recovery and message to followers

Angel Maxine acknowledged that his active social media presence can be misleading.

He clarified that despite what may appear online, he has turned down multiple gigs, events and professional opportunities because his mobility has not yet returned to its former level.

He also expressed genuine gratitude to the friends and family who offered support during his most difficult stretches.

Closing his post, he urged followers to take their bodies seriously, to avoid brushing off persistent pain, and to seek medical advice when something feels wrong.

The Instagram post of Angel Maxine is below.

Reactions to Angel Maxine's health struggle

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Angel Maxine disclosed his health battle.

@ionareine wrote:

"Oh my darling, so sry to hear this. Get better soon."

@solow723 said:

"Get well soon."

@baafimainoo commented:

"Wow you're just amazing ❤️🫶🏾✨"

@adwoaagyeiwaa99 added:

"Your healing is permanently restored in Jesus Mighty Name 🙏."

Ntim Fordjour threatens lawsuit against Angel Maxine

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Rev Ntim Fordjour's legal threats against Angel Maxine regarding allegations of his sexual orientation.

The situation escalated after Maxine accused the MP of homosexuality, prompting Fordjour to insist that these claims are an attempt to discredit him due to his vocal opposition to LGBTQ rights in Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh