Ghanaian media personality Oheneni Adazoa vowed to pursue legal action against TikTok spiritualist Mark Adjei over defamatory allegations

Mark Adjei accused Oheneni Adazoa of conspiring with Prophet Roja to circulate fake prophecies on her Ahenfie FM show

Oheneni revealed the spiritualist had previously made personal remarks about her fertility, describing the pattern as unacceptable

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Media personality Oheneni Adazoa has threatened to take legal action against a TikTok spiritualist, Mark Adjei, following allegations that she connived with Prophet Roja to spread fake prophecies.

Oheneni Adazoa threatens legal action against TikTok spiritualist over defamation. Image credit: Oheneni Adazoa, DeLighter Roja

Source: Facebook

The development follows a prophecy made by Prophet Roja during Oheneni Adazoa’s show on Ahenfie FM on Friday, September 11, 2026.

While speaking on the show, Prophet Roja claimed he saw a VIP bus with registration number AS 6425-23, bearing a ‘Gye Nyame’ sticker and a pastor’s picture, involved in an accident with a white KIA Rhino on the Cape Coast road.

The prophecy subsequently attracted reactions from Mark Adjei, a self-styled spiritualist who is known on social media.

Mark Adjei blasts Prophet Roja over VIP prophecy

Mark Adjei criticised Prophet Roja over the prophecy, claiming that checks he had conducted showed that no VIP bus with the registration number mentioned by the prophet exists.

He consequently accused Prophet Roja of making a fake prophecy and levelled other allegations against the man of God.

However, while addressing Prophet Roja over the matter, the spiritualist also made a claim involving Oheneni Adazoa, alleging that the media personality had connived with Prophet Roja to spread fake prophecies.

The allegation has since triggered a strong reaction from Oheneni Adazoa, who has vowed to take legal action against the spiritualist.

Oheneni Adazoa threatens legal action against Mark

In a video shared on social media on Monday, September 14, 2026, Oheneni said this was not the first time Mark Adjei had made what she considers defamatory remarks about her.

She recalled an earlier claim allegedly made by the spiritualist that his gods had told him that Oheneni’s ‘eggs are finished’, allegedly suggesting that she 'can never give birth '.

Oheneni described the latest remarks as unacceptable and warned that she would deal with the matter through the law.

She further cautioned that nobody should come behind the scenes to plead on Mark Adjei’s behalf, arguing that no one stopped or rebuked him when he was making the alleged defamatory statements.

Oheneni also appealed to anyone who knows the spiritualist’s whereabouts to provide her with information.

Captioning the video, she wrote:

“The stupidity of some Ghanaians is getting out of hand. I will make sure the law deals with him for spreading hate and lies. Anyone who knows this guy's whereabouts should DM me.”

The latest development has sparked reactions online as the controversy surrounding Prophet Roja’s prophecy continues.

The Instagram video of Oheneni Adazoa is below.

Reaction to Oheneni Adazoa's vow

The video prompted a wave of responses online. Among those who commented,

@asare3920 wrote:

"Sometimes, some people must learn the hard way. Ignoring things doesn't serve a lesson but breeds canker; let the law straighten it."

@iam_gabisapp urged:

"Take heart and leave him to God."

@abyna_odi simply said:

"Deal with him maa."

Man threatens lawsuit against Oheneni's Ahenfie FM

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a Ghanaian man’s confrontation with media personality Oheneni Adazoa over an alleged unfulfilled housing promise. The dispute escalated after he threatened to sue Ahenfie FM if his image was published without consent.

The exchange has sparked debate about privacy, media responsibility and the legal limits of radio programmes. Public reactions also questioned whether such broadcasts protect complainants or unfairly expose people to public judgment.

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Source: YEN.com.gh