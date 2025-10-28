Chief Executive of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, Julius Neequaye Kotey, has responded graciously to his ordeal before the Public Accounts Committee, where he was on the receiving end of heated criticism from Chairperson Abena Osei-Asare.

In a statement after the hearing on October 28, Kotey said he received a lot of emotional support after the incident.

As Osei-Asare tore into him because of a perceived insult during an exchange, Kotey said he tried to exercise restraint.

"I made a conscious decision to remain calm and focused on the work we are mandated to do. Your swift response, in the form of calls and messages of encouragement and motivation, was truly overwhelming."

The tense exchange erupted during a query on plans to digitise personal information on the authority’s proposed digital number plates.

The confrontation began after Kotey explained that the new number plates would include Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chips as part of enhanced security features.

Osei-Asare then raised concerns about potential privacy breaches, asking whether the new plates would display vehicle owners’ surnames.

Kotey retorted that the authority will comply with Ghana’s Data Protection Law.

When asked directly whether surnames would appear on number plates, he replied: “It depends on what the law says.”

Tensions started to rise at this point. Osei-Asare responded saying: “you don’t tell me it depends on what the law says."

"You are doing it. So you should be able to tell us that the law says ABCD. I’m asking a specific question: is it going to have the user’s surname on the number plate?”

Kotey eventually clarified that “we don’t put names on number plates" and suggested that the question was unwarranted, thus offending the chairperson and prompting the barrage of criticism.

Osei-Asare reminded that there were personalised plates that had surnames.

Kotey later withdrew the comment, explaining that he only meant that regular number plates do not include names while personalised plates did.

Source: YEN.com.gh