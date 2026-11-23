Singapore released official guidelines outlining how many hours children and young persons are permitted to work in manual labour roles

The regulations draw a clear distinction between children and young persons, with separate limits applied to each age group

The announcement has prompted fresh conversation in Ghana about child labour protections and whether local laws offer similar safeguards

Singapore has introduced formal working hour rules governing the employment of children and young persons engaged in manual labour, setting clear boundaries on how long each age group may work in a single day.

The regulations, published by Singapore's Ministry of Manpower, define two distinct categories: children, who are persons below the age of 15, and young persons, who are aged between 15 and 18.

Singapore sets working hour rules for children and young persons in manual labour. Photo credit: RealPeopleGroup/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Each group is subject to different limits, reflecting the government's recognition that younger workers require greater protection.

Singapore's rules on working hours for children

Under the new guidelines, children below 15 years of age are prohibited from working more than three hours without a rest break.

They are also barred from working during school hours and may not work between 10pm and 6am.

The total number of hours a child may work in a single day is capped to ensure their education and wellbeing are not compromised.

Young persons, on the other hand, may work longer hours but are still subject to restrictions.

They cannot be employed in continuous work for more than six hours without a break, and night work remains off-limits between 11pm and 6am, unless specific exemptions apply.

The regulations are anchored in Singapore's Employment of Foreign Manpower Act and the Children and Young Persons Act, both of which carry penalties for employers found in violation.

What Ghana's child labour laws say

The announcement draws attention to how Ghana addresses similar concerns. Ghana's Children's Act, 1998 (Act 560) prohibits the employment of children under 15 in any industrial undertaking, and forbids night work for those under 18.

The country's Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651) further restricts hazardous work for young persons.

Despite these provisions, Ghana continues to grapple with child labour, particularly in sectors such as illegal small-scale mining, known locally as galamsey, cocoa farming, and fishing.

The Ghana Statistical Service has previously reported that hundreds of thousands of children across the country are engaged in some form of child labour, with many working in conditions that expose them to serious risk.

Child rights advocates have long called on the government to strengthen enforcement of existing laws, arguing that legislation alone is insufficient without sustained inspection and accountability at the community level.

Singapore's approach, which ties working hour regulations directly to enforceable national statutes, offers a possible model for how African governments might reinforce their own frameworks.

For Ghana, the conversation is less about drafting new laws and more about ensuring the ones already on the books are rigorously applied.

Singapore lists 160+ visa-free countries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Singapore had announced a fresh travel update that could interest people planning to visit the country.

The policy covered a large number of countries, making short-term travel easier for many international visitors.

Some countries, however, remained subject to different entry requirements under the latest rules.

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Source: YEN.com.gh