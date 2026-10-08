The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance work affecting parts of Ghana over the next two days

The power distributor published a notice on October 8, confirming the planned outages expected to affect different regions

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on the faults to improve service delivery

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance work in multiple regions that will cause temporary power interruptions in operational areas from October 9.

The power distributor issued a notice on September 5 indicating the planned maintenance.

The Electricity Company of Ghana scheduled a planned maintenance exercise affecting parts of the country. Credit: ECG

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook notice, the power distributor said power will generally be out from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on a fault to improve service delivery.

The operational regions to be affected are the Tema, Ashanti and Western regions.

In the Ashanti Region, affected areas include Nagole, Sreso, Kuffuor and Nyinahin.

In Tema, Dawhenya, Abbeykope, Ablekuma and Golden Leaves will be affected.

In the Western Region, New Takoradi, New Market, SSNIR and Monkey Hill are among the areas that will be affected.

ECG also acknowledged the disruption the outage may cause, expressing regret over any inconvenience to customers in the affected communities.

Planned outages of this nature are a routine feature of ECG's maintenance calendar, aimed at upgrading infrastructure and reducing the frequency of unscheduled faults across its network.

Earlier explanation for recurring dumsor

The Energy Minister, John Abdulai Jinapor, earlier identified a makeshift technical arrangement at the Akosombo power plant as the root cause of the intermittent blackouts hitting homes and businesses across Ghana.

He explained that the temporary control system was installed at Akosombo after a fire and explosion at the GRIDCo substation there in April made a bypass arrangement the only way to avoid a complete six-month shutdown of the facility.

Earlier dumsor schedule for this week

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had scheduled a planned maintenance exercise affecting several parts of the country during the week starting October 5.

The power distributor had issued a notice over the weekend confirming that the outages would run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

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Source: YEN.com.gh